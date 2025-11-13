Salestrekker launches Salestrekker AI to enhance compliance while protecting consumer data

SYDNEY, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Salestrekker has today announced the launch of Salestrekker AI, its first steps toward embedding artificial intelligence across broker workflows in Salestrekker 2.0 in a way that strengthens compliance and safeguards consumer privacy.

Available exclusively through Salestrekker's aggregator partners, Salestrekker AI introduces AI features designed to simplify document verification, automate compliance checks, and support brokers in creating more consistent, audit-ready client files.

Dalibor Ivkovic CEO Salestrekker

"This isn't AI for the sake of AI," said Dalibor Ivkovic, CEO of Salestrekker. "We've built these tools to solve real compliance challenges that brokers face every day – and we've done it without ever compromising the security of personal data. No customer information beyond a customer's first name is shared, stored, or processed outside of the protected environment."

The staged rollout will occur through key aggregator partners, beginning with SFG, which will participate in the initial testing and feedback cycle. The rollout will capture insights to refine how AI-driven tools can meaningfully assist brokers while maintaining full compliance with Australian privacy and data protection standards in Salestrekker 2.0.

"SFG brokers are always looking for technology that balances innovation with integrity," said William Lockett, SFG Managing Director. "This allows us to explore how AI can take the friction out of compliance, giving brokers more time with clients and more confidence in their processes."

"Salestrekker AI is as much about learning as it is about launching," added Heather Gallagher, Head of Customer Success at Salestrekker. "Our goal is to ensure every AI enhancement fits naturally into broker workflows and makes day-to-day compliance simpler, faster, and safer."

Following the launch, Salestrekker will release further AI-enabled features through its aggregator network as part of the continuing rollout of Salestrekker 2.0, the next evolution of its loan origination and CRM platform.

About Salestrekker

Salestrekker 2.0 is Australia's first combined lending, origination and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform. The new features, flexibility, and functionality deliver unprecedented workflow and marketing automation to help brokers diversify from mortgages to new asset financing in a single platform – and without the need for external IT support. www.salestrekker.com

