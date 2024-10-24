Salt cavern energy storage brings green wealth: Greater Bay Area media visits Shandong to witness a new era of economic development

TAIAN, China, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong office of Hong Kong Business Daily. On October 22-25, the Information Office of the People's Government of Shandong Province hosted the 2024 Guangdong Hong Kong Macao Greater Bay Area mainstream media visit to Shandong. More than 10 well-known media reporters from the Greater Bay Area visited Jinan, Tai'an, Qingdao and other places, witnessing the new atmosphere and achievements of Shandong's high-quality development.

In Feicheng, Tai'an, media reporters saw how salt caverns have become an energy storage method. Salt cavern is an abandoned mine left behind after salt mining, located 800 to 1000 meters underground with a capacity of hundreds of thousands of cubic meters. It can be used to store high-pressure air, natural gas, oil, hydrogen, and other materials. Feicheng regards abandoned salt caverns as "green wealth" and incorporates salt cavern energy storage into the leading industry chain. It collaborates with authoritative research institutions in the national energy storage field to promote the construction of energy storage power station projects, which can achieve peak shaving and valley filling of the power grid, enhance the power grid regulation capacity and new energy consumption capacity. Since 2022, Tai'an has proposed the implementation of a new industrialization strategy to strengthen the city and fully shape new advantages for high-quality development. In the first half of this year, among the 27 major indicators included in the economic operation analysis, Tai'an ranked among the top 3 in the province with 10 indicators and ranked first in the province with 4 indicators.

The 2024 Ocean Cooperation and Development Forum was successfully held in Qingdao. At the 2024 East Asia Ocean Expo, four exhibition areas were set up, including the Shandong Ocean Development Achievements Exhibition Area, the Ocean New Materials Exhibition Area, the Marine Equipment and Marine Technology Exhibition Area, and the Marine Emergency and Rescue Industry Exhibition Area, with a total exhibition area of 60000 square meters.

It is worth mentioning that in the Shandong Ocean Development Achievement Exhibition Area, there is one Shandong Province themed exhibition area, seven coastal city characteristic exhibition areas, and multiple marine industry promotion exhibition areas, representative achievements of Shandong and the seven coastal cities in promoting the construction of a strong marine province are fully displayed.

