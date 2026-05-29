Salto Showcases Innovation and Hospitality Excellence at HoSkar Night Bangkok 2026

BANGKOK, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Salto Systems, a global leader in smart access control solutions, successfully co-hosted HoSkar Night Bangkok 2026, one of the region's most dynamic networking platforms for the hospitality and real estate sectors, organised by WeHub.

The event brought together leading developers, property owners and hospitality professionals for the Developers & Owners Summit, held under the theme "Experiential Hospitality, What is going on out there?" The summit highlighted the industry's ongoing shift towards experience-driven development and operations.

A standout moment of the event was a keynote presentation by Cedric Duigou, Residential Lead APAC at Salto Systems, titled "Unlocking NOI: How ID Technology Transforms Hospitality Assets into High-Performance Revenue Platforms." His presentation emphasised how access control and energy management systems are evolving into a strategic revenue enabler rather than a cost centre, delivering measurable ROI for owners, operators and guests alike. He also illustrated how smart access and energy management solutions help future-proof assets by enabling multiple revenue models within a single property.

Salto's participation reinforces its ongoing commitment to empowering the hospitality industry with innovative, secure and seamless access solutions tailored to meet the evolving expectations of modern travellers and operators.

During the event, Salto showcased its portfolio of cutting-edge technologies, including mobile access solutions, the Salto Space platform, and XS4 Sense – Salto's wireless energy efficiency and control management system. These solutions enable hotels and serviced residences to enhance guest experiences, streamline operations, strengthen security, and accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

"HoSkar Night Bangkok is an outstanding platform for connecting with key leaders and innovators across the hospitality industry," said Bernie Low, General Manager, SEA, SALTO WECOSYSTEM. "We are excited to showcase how the SALTO WECOSYSTEM suite of solutions can help hotels and branded residences modernise guest access, enhance operational efficiency, and future-proof the hospitality experience through smarter, more connected access solutions."

As the hospitality landscape continues to evolve, Salto remains at the forefront by delivering flexible, scalable and future-ready technologies that support contactless experiences, sustainability goals and enhanced convenience.

Attendees at HoSkar Night Bangkok 2026 were invited to engage with Salto's team to explore how its solutions can be customised to meet the unique demands of modern hospitality environments.

For more information about Salto Systems and its solutions, visit www.saltosystems.com.sg.

About Salto

Salto is a leading global access solutions provider, part of the SALTO WECOSYSTEM.

We develop pioneering facility access, identity management and electronic locking technology that ensures seamless, reliable and secure experiences.

Through close customer relationships and innovative solutions, our global team of experts create timeless and meaningful products that positively impact people and our planet.

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SOURCE Salto Systems