Samakta Mitra and NEC Indonesia Launch a Smart City Command Center at the Deltamas Industrial Estate, Leveraging IoT and Artificial Intelligence to Optimize Estate Management

KOTA DELTAMAS, Indonesia, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era of rising operational complexity and global competition, digital transformation has become a critical catalyst for industrial growth. Industry data confirms that integrated monitoring systems significantly boost efficiency, bolster security, and empower leadership with real-time, data-driven insights. To meet these evolving demands, PT Samakta Mitra—an IT solutions provider and subsidiary of Sinar Mas Land—has partnered with NEC Indonesia to establish a state-of-the-art Smart City Command Center within the Greenland International Industrial Center (GIIC) at Kota Deltamas.

The Smart City Command Center at Deltamas Industrial Estate functions as an integrated monitoring and control center, offering real-time visibility and accuracy over field operations. By synthesizing data from an extensive network of CCTV cameras, traffic management systems, and environmental sensors, the center provides a comprehensive visualization of the estate's status. This integrated approach ensures that decision-making—whether for routine operations or critical emergency response—is standardized, rapid, and data-backed. Key features include advanced hazard alerts, such as landslide and flood detection, alongside proactive traffic and security monitoring to ensure a secure industrial environment.

Irvan Yasni, CEO of Technology Advisory and Business at Sinar Mas Land, stated: "The collaboration with NEC Indonesia is a strategic step in providing technological solutions that strengthen the management of the Deltamas industrial area to be modern, safe, and sustainable. The presence of the Smart City Command Center is expected to help the industrial area accelerate its digital transformation and improve its capabilities to be ready to meet future industrial needs. This solution not only integrates data from CCTV cameras, but also supports traffic monitoring, potential hazard detection, and disaster risk mitigation. With an early warning system and data-driven analytics, we hope that area managers can respond more proactively to potential operational disruptions, ranging from internal traffic congestion, potential safety hazards, to disaster risks such as floods and landslides.

Tommy Satriotomo, Operations Director of Kota Deltamas, added, "Today's industrial estates face increasingly complex challenges, from maintaining the safety of tenants to ensuring the smooth running of daily operations across a large and diverse area. Digital readiness is no longer optional, but a necessity to remain competitive. The Smart City Command Center is a critical digital foundation for the Deltamas Industrial Estate to improve safety, efficiency, and long-term competitiveness through data-driven decision-making and integrated intelligent monitoring."

Joji Yamamoto, President Director of NEC Indonesia, added, "Through the Smart City Command Centre, we are enabling faster and more efficient responses with advanced IoT and AI visualization. To ensure the long-term value and integrity of such sophisticated systems, a secure digital environment is essential. Recognizing this, NEC would be able to enhance the Smart City Command Centre with a robust cybersecurity solution as the next step to safeguarding operations against the evolving risks of Industry 4.0. 'Creating What's Ahead' to support the realization of modern, safe, and sustainable industrial estates, where innovation and security advance hand-in-hand."

The Smart City Command Center is located in the Greenland International Industrial Center (GIIC), an international-standard industrial area on an area of approximately 2,200 hectares in Kota Deltamas, equipped with modern infrastructure, ranging from clean water management (WTP), waste treatment (WWTP), electricity supply based on green renewable electricity from PLN, to a fiber optic network and extensive green areas. To date, more than 205 national and international companies have joined GIIC with diverse business sectors, ranging from automotive and food to data centers. The area's reputation is also recognized globally through various prestigious awards, including the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (2021, 2022, and 2024) and the FIABCI World Prix d'Excellence Awards 2022.

In terms of accessibility, the Smart City Command Center at GIIC, Kota Deltamas has a strategic location that can be reached directly via the Jakarta–Cikampek Toll Road at KM 37, as well as access to the Jakarta–Cikampek Selatan Toll Road at KM 31. In addition, this area will also be more easily accessible with the planned operation of the Karawang High-Speed Train Station which is directly connected to the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Whoosh High-Speed Train. The support of modern infrastructure and adequate transportation access further strengthens Kota Deltamas as a leading destination for housing, business, industry, and the lifestyle of urban communities.(*)

***

About PT NEC Indonesia

NEC first established its representative office in Jakarta in 1968. To this day, PT NEC Indonesia continues to play an important role in providing innovative ICT solutions to promote safety, security, and improve the quality of life for individuals and communities. As a leading provider of information and communication technology, PT NEC Indonesia provides world-class services and technology including telecommunications networks, biometric identification, intelligent solutions for Banks and other Financial Services, Public Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Smart City, as well as government applications and infrastructure and business enterprises to support the digital transformation journey. For more information, visit us at http://id.nec.com/.

About Sinar Mas Land

Sinar Mas Land is a property developer in Indonesia with over 50 years of experience. The company has developed more than 50 projects across Indonesia, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. Sinar Mas Land's achievements in property and real estate development in Indonesia have also been recognized by independent and credible institutions, earning prestigious international awards such as the MIPIM Awards in France (2018), ASEAN Energy Awards (2019 & 2023), Asia Pacific Property Awards (2021 & 2023), Cambridge IFA's Global Good Governance Awards (2021 & 2023), FIABCI World Prix d'Excellence Awards (2022), and PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (2021 – 2024).

Sinar Mas Land is renowned as a township developer through several projects, including BSD City (Greater Tangerang), Kota Wisata & Legenda Wisata (Cibubur), Grand Wisata (Bekasi), Rancamaya Golf Estate, Royal Tajur, Harvest City, R Hotel (Bogor), Grand City Balikpapan and Balikpapan Baru (Balikpapan), Nuvasa Bay (Batam), as well as Wisata Bukit Mas and Klaska Residence (Surabaya). In Jakarta, Sinar Mas Land has also developed several apartment projects, such as Aerium Residence, Southgate Residence, and The Elements. Additionally, Sinar Mas Land, in partnership with Sojitz Corporation, has developed the industrial area Kota Deltamas in Cikarang, Bekasi, and together with ITOCHU Corporation, has developed Karawang International Industrial City (KIIC).

Beyond residential and commercial developments, Sinar Mas Land has developed D-HUB SEZ, a 60-hectare Special Economic Zone in BSD City, the only SEZ in the Jabodetabek area focusing on education, healthcare, technology, and the creative economy. The company also developed Digital Hub, an ecosystem and business enabler that serves as Sinar Mas Land's innovation center, integrating startups, multinational companies, and players in technology, healthcare, and education across its projects in Indonesia.

Sinar Mas Land is listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange through four entities: PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk (BSDE), PT Puradelta Lestari Tbk (DMAS), PT Duta Pertiwi Tbk (DUTI), and PT Suryamas Dutamakmur Tbk (SMDM), and on the Singapore Stock Exchange under Sinar Mas Land Limited. The company has strong strategic partners, including Sojitz Japan, Aeon, Itochu, Mitsubishi Corporation, Hongkong Land, Astra Land Indonesia, as well as local partners such as Kompas Gramedia, Kawan Lama Group, Duta Putra Land, and Kalbe.

For more information, please visit: www.sinarmasland.com

SOURCE PT. NEC Indonesia