Samho Bamboo Forest in South Korea's Ulsan Namgu: A Haven for Migratory Birds, Where Nature and People Thrive Together

- Samho Bamboo Forest, a premier ecological site in South Korea, draws visitors for its stunning winter rook murmurations.

- 2024 Samho Bird Festival will take place November 9–10, featuring performances, birdwatching, and family activities at Samho Migratory Bird Park.

ULSAN, South Korea, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Located along South Korea's southeastern coast, Ulsan is known not only as an industrial powerhouse, with major corporations like Hyundai and Hanwha, but also as the country's premier eco-city.

One of its most notable natural attractions is Samho Bamboo Forest in Namgu, the city's southern district, where around 40,000 rooks gather each winter for a breathtaking aerial display. These flocks arrive in early October and stay through early March, creating a spectacular sight at sunset that captivates both local and international tourists.

Samho Bamboo Forest is well-suited for the winter gathering of rooks.
Situated near the Taehwagang River basin, Samho Bamboo Forest provides an ideal year-round environment for migratory birds due to its mild climate, abundant food sources, and predator-free surroundings. This habitat is well-suited for the winter gathering of rooks, known as the "Special Guests of Winter," making it one of Ulsan's most beloved eco-tourism destinations.

Samho Bamboo Forest is equipped with visitor facilities such as the Migratory Bird Center, which features a top-floor observation deck offering panoramic views of the rooks. Visitors can also explore exhibition spaces, a 5D theater, and a VR experience area – especially popular among families with children. The 5D theater screens a bird-themed animation in English, Chinese, and Japanese, ensuring accessibility for international guests. Visitors also can enjoy traditional Korean tea at the fourth-floor cafe.

Ulsan Namgu authorities have undertaken various initiatives to preserve this natural habitat and promote eco-tourism, including deploying specialized cleaning vehicles to manage the effects of bird populations and conducting research to protect migratory bird habitats. These efforts underscore the district's commitment to fostering a harmonious coexistence between people and nature.

From November 9 to 10, Ulsan Namgu will host the 2024 Samho Bird Festival at the Samho Migratory Bird Park and Migratory Bird Center. It will feature a welcoming performance for migratory birds, migratory birds observation sessions, and hands-on activities for families.

"Samho-dong's rook murmurations are a unique winter spectacle," said Seo Dong-wook, Mayor of Ulsan Namgu. "We invite everyone to join us at the 2024 Samho Bird Festival to experience the beauty and wonder of nature firsthand."

