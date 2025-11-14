SAMHWA CORPORATION Expands Globally, Pursuing the Color of Dreams

Providing stable quality, advanced R&D, and tailored 1:1 masterbatch solutions to global Markets

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SAMHWA focuses on enhanced production capacity, strengthened quality-control systems, and over four decades of accumulated technical expertise. Recently, this initiative aims to reinforce brand recognition and support new business partnerships across Markets in Asia, with a focus on Malaysia.

Founded in 1986, SAMHWA CORPORATION is a Korea n masterbatch manufacturer that exports to more than 50 countries and collaborates with over 200 domestic and international partners. With a monthly production capacity exceeding 2,000 tons, the company supplies a broad range of color masterbatch — including black, white, and diverse colors — as well as functional masterbatch such as UV stabilizer and antioxidant.

SAMHWA CORPORATION operates automated production systems designed to maintain consistent quality throughout all manufacturing stages. Digitally controlled processes, real-time monitoring, and standardized inspection protocols support stable output with minimal variation. These systems enable the company to supply a range of industries, including packaging, automotive, agriculture, construction, and filament applications.

The company holds ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications, supported by more than 40 years of accumulated data on color and material formulations. SAMHWA CORPORATION also holds five types of patents and continues to invest in research, development, and process innovation. Its advanced R&D allows more accurate color matching and technical consultation for customers worldwide.

A key competitive advantage of SAMHWA CORPORATION is its ability to provide 1:1 customized solutions tailored to each resin type, performance requirements, and production environment Focused on a customer-centered strategy, the company provides stable supply, reliable quality, and technical support to global customers.

With growing demand for high-performance masterbatch in Southeast Asia, SAMHWA CORPORATION aims to boost brand visibility and attract new B2B inquiries through its official website and global outreach, in line with its vision of "Pursuing the Color of Dreams" and "Pursuing the Performance of Dreams."

Phone number: +82 2-2671-0477

Email: [email protected]

