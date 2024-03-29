Samsonite: Transforming Retail, Reimagining Travel at Suntec City

The newly revamped store epitomises the brand's commitment to sustainability.

SINGAPORE, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate the convergence of travel and social responsibility at Samsonite's latest retail store in Singapore. Located in Suntec City, this retail project is not just a shop, but a statement of intent—it is a symbol of Samsonite's commitment to leading the sustainable transformation of the lifestyle bag and travel luggage industry.

"We are not just creating luggage, we aim to shape the industry to be more sustainable, one journey at a time," Mr Satish Peerubandi, Vice-President of Samsonite SEA, declared.

In 2020 Samsonite launched its comprehensive global sustainability strategy, "Our Responsible Journey," focusing on three strategic pillars – Product, Planet, and People. The sustainability strategy is the compass guiding its decision-making on the journey to 2030 and the path to its long-term ambition. Besides ramping up the use of sustainable materials in products and packaging, Samsonite is also actively moving towards a future where backpacks partially borne from recycled plastic bottles and suitcases crafted in part with waste plastics are the norm.

Sustainability is woven into Samsonite's tapestry and impacts more than the products developed. It can also be seen in how the company engages its people, partners, and communities. The latest outlet at Suntec City epitomises this commitment.

AN IMMERSIVE JOURNEY INTO SUSTAINABLE RETAIL

Step through the doors to stand at the crossroads where innovative design meets thoughtful environmental practices. Efforts have been made to design each fixture with sustainability in mind.

The Balau wood sculptures framing the space go beyond infusing the store with a touch of elegance — they also tell the story of rebirth. Each piece of wood used has spent at least 30 years in shipyards at Tuas, before being recrafted and given a second life, further adding to the store's timeless charm.

Similarly, the store's external facade was fabricated from recycled aluminium from a supplier known for producing luggage made of recycled aluminium. The cashier counter was fashioned from plastic waste that undergoes a process of cleaning, shredding into flakes, and then reforming and designing into a new cashier counter. The shelves are made from recycled plastics that were intentionally crafted to look identical to the current glass and laminate sheets.

All these again demonstrate how with creativity and innovation, waste materials can be given a new, productive lease of life.

BE A PART OF SAMSONITE'S "OUR RESPONSIBLE JOURNEY"

The Samsonite Suntec City store will also be part of Samsonite's annual Luggage Trade-in campaign. With every successful Luggage Trade-in transaction, SGD10 will be donated to WWF-Singapore's Earth Hour campaign to build a nature-positive, net-zero carbon, and equitable future.

Check out Samsonite's first-ever store that offers a sustainable alternative approach at Suntec City Tower 1, #01-476 / 482.

About Samsonite

Founded in 1910, Samsonite aims to lead the sustainable transformation of the lifestyle bag and travel luggage. Renowned for breakthrough research, development, and its commitment to innovation, Samsonite has excelled since its inception in several industry firsts. Samsonite offers an extensive range of travel, business, kids, casual, and personal accessory products. Samsonite helps travellers journey further, with ever-lighter and stronger products.

