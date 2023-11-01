The esports tournament aims to encourage gaming across the industry and region as Samsung continues to innovate with its range of gaming monitors

SINGAPORE, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd is proud to bring to the Southeast Asia region the inaugural Odyssey Cup, an esports virtual tournament that aims to ignite passionate gamers across the industry. This online tournament is designed to provide a holistic gaming and competitive experience for professional gamers, influencers, and, most importantly, the community.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS HOSTS INAUGURAL ODYSSEY CUP IN SOUTHEAST ASIA

Showcasing Samsung's extensive range of gaming monitors, the Odyssey Cup is set to cater and provide a rejuvenating experience to a diverse spectrum of gamers, from hardcore enthusiasts to casual players.

The Odyssey Cup is the first step towards this goal and promises to enhance the esports content landscape through localized engaging and interactive influencer live broadcasts across Southeast Asia. The Odyssey Cup will feature VALORANT as the game title with an influencer-fan tournament format and will span 6 countries - Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Featuring a total prize pool of USD 10,000, the tournament aims to encourage gaming interest and to enhance esports growth for the region.

"Our goal is to create an environment where professionals, fans and the community can come together to celebrate their shared passion for gaming," said Leslie Goh, Head of Regional Display Solutions, Samsung Southeast Asia & Oceania. We are well-poised to do so with the cutting-edge technology that Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors offer."

Samsung is committed to delivering the ultimate gaming experience with its latest gaming monitors: the Odyssey Neo G9 and Odyssey OLED G9.

The Odyssey Neo G9 is Samsung's first dual UHD 57" curved wide screen gaming monitor, delivering stunning visuals and fast response times, while the Odyssey OLED G9 is Samsung's first DQ OLED in curved screen of 49" with AI upscaling and incredible fast 0.03ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time. These monitors aim to provide exceptional visuals and speed for all casual and hardcore gamers.

The Odyssey Cup will be fronted by eight influencers per country, each bringing their knowledge and skill sets within VALORANT, spanning competitive plays, shoutcasting, and analysis. For the full list of the influencers' lineup and tournament details, visit: www.odysseycup.gg

Each influencer is tasked with scouting four members to join their team within their respective communities, to help shape and influence each individual to reach their utmost potential, ushering in a new generation of competitive players, shoutcasters, analysts, hosts, and more. Participants can be recruited into the Odyssey Cup via their chosen influencers' social media platforms. Please refer to Annex A for more details on the Odyssey Cup.

Annex A

Tournament Dates:

Recruitment Phase: 30 October - 5 November, via each influencer's social media platform

Regional Seedings: 11 Nov Seedings - MY, SG, PH ( 11am GMT +8) & 12 Nov Seedings - ID, TH, VN (10am GMT+7) [broadcast happens on Influencer streaming platform]

+8) & 12 Nov Seedings - ID, TH, VN (10am GMT+7) [broadcast happens on Influencer streaming platform] Group Stage: 18, 19, 25, 26 November

Playoffs: 8, 9, 10, 16, 17 December

Tournament Format:

Total Prize Pool: USD 10,000

USD 5,000 - Grand Finals

USD 2,500 - 1st Runner-up

USD 1,500 - 2nd Runner-up

USD 500 each for 1 female and 1 male MVP

Regions: Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand & Vietnam.

Group stage and playoff matches will be broadcasted on the official Samsung Odyssey Twitch Channel - https://www.twitch.tv/samsungodyssey .

