Samsung Electronics Launches Odyssey Cup Dota 2 Championship in Southeast Asia and Oceania

Aspiring gamers battle it out with pro gamers in an all-new dynamic tournament format

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics, is thrilled to announce the Odyssey Cup Dota 2 Championship. This premier esports event brings together professional and amateur gamers from Southeast Asia (SEA) and Oceania. Building on the success of last year's Odyssey Cup Influencer Invitational and the recently concluded Campus League, the 2024 Odyssey Cup aims to unite an even larger gaming community, promising a more thrilling and immersive experience for players and spectators alike.

Open to all gaming enthusiasts aged 18 and above, this edition of the Odyssey Cup offers a comprehensive competitive gaming experience while spotlighting Samsung's new gaming monitors suited for esports. The new Pro vs. Amateur format allows aspiring gamers to compete against seasoned professionals, creating a dynamic and inclusive environment tailored to the diverse needs of dedicated players and casual gamers. The tournament will showcase Dota 2, a classic game known for its strategic complexity and vibrant esports community.

The tournament structure involves dual rounds of qualifiers with representatives from six SEA markets – Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam – contending to advance to the SEA finals. They will then compete alongside four invited pro teams to vie for a spot in the grand finals, where the top six teams will progress. Concurrently, two teams from two Oceania markets – New Zealand and Australia will join the final playoffs, rounding out the eight teams in a fierce fight for the regional championship title and up to US$20,000 cash prize pool.

The tournament will kick off virtually, with online qualifiers from 21 to 25 September, followed by the SEA finals on 28 and 29 September. All eight teams will then compete for the top spot in an exciting grand finale that will be held at the Hatten Hotel in Melaka, with the playoffs scheduled from 10 to 13 October.

Central to the championship experience is Samsung's state-of-the-art gaming monitors, which offer unparalleled gaming performance. The new 32-inch Odyssey G8 OLED gaming monitor, well-regarded for its 240Hz refresh rate and ultra-fast 0.03ms response time[1], delivers exceptional picture quality and ensures immersive gameplay so players can keep their heads in the game. Next in line, the 27-inch Odyssey G6 OLED Gaming Monitor with its ultra-fast 360Hz refresh rate, is ideal for any competitive players out there. Both models feature Samsung's dynamic cooling system and OLED glare-free technology, enhancing performance and comfort for extended gaming sessions.

"Samsung remains committed to advancing esports through innovation and collaboration. The Odyssey Cup Dota 2 Championship embodies our ongoing dedication to supporting the esports community and shaping the future of competitive gaming," said Leslie Goh, Head of Regional Display Solutions, Samsung Southeast Asia & Oceania.

Samsung is excited to elevate the esports experience, ensuring that the Odyssey Cup Dota 2 Championship is not just a tournament but an energetic celebration of gaming culture and community.

For more information about the Odyssey Cup Dota 2 Championship, visit https://odysseycup.gg/ .

[1] Based on GtG (Grey to Grey) measured under internal test conditions. Results may vary by content and monitor settings. GtG measures the time taken for a monitor pixel to change from one grey value to another.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com .

SOURCE Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.