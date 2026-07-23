Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Watch9: Life Companion on Your Wrist for Your Healthier Living

From Everyday Wellness to Effortless Health Management All-at-once with uncompromising performance and comfort

SYDNEY, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd has announced the all-new Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9,[1] delivering a new era of effortless health, where users can unlock in-depth, meaningful health insights simply by wearing them. To support 24/7 wearability, Samsung delivers powerful innovations that maximise comfort while advancing performance with the largest battery, brightest display for a Galaxy Watch ever and the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon® Elite platform.[2] Serving as the ultimate gateway to AI-driven health intelligence, this groundbreaking, premium lineup transforms health insights into personalised, actionable guidance.

"We believe AI's most meaningful impact is helping us live healthier lives. Healthcare should be preventive so that people can manage their health in an effortless, continuous and deeply personalised way," said TM Roh, Chief Executive Officer, President and Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics. "The new Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9 represent a massive leap forward in realising Samsung's health vision. By continuously tracking health data from the wrist, these new watches help to act as a vigilant health companion, turning daily vital signs into proactive, actionable insights and providing timely alerts."

Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is our most powerful and advanced Galaxy Watch ever, built for extreme outdoor activities and high-performance seekers who demand long-lasting performance, reliability, precise tracking and continuous health monitoring in extreme conditions.

Galaxy Watch Ultra2's dedicated tracking modes for outdoor sports help users excel and safely push their limits. The exclusive Trail Run[3] feature tracks detailed elevation, climbing progress and terrain impact to help you better pace yourself and reduce injury risk. It also provides real-time hydration guidance through Nutrition Alert,[4] a new addition to our existing Sweat Loss feature. By measuring your sweat loss relative to body weight, it provides guidance on when and how much to hydrate, helping you to monitor your heart health and helping you achieve your running goals.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is rated IP69K, 10 ATM and EN13319 certified[5] – it's not just dust- and water-resistant, it's an EN13319 certified diving instrument. The moment you enter the water, it automatically tracks real-time diving data such as depth, time and water temperature right from your wrist.

To power these pro-level sports health features, Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is built with unprecedented hardware performance. It is equipped with a massive 800 mAh battery – a 35% capacity increase compared to the previous Ultra model.[6] Driven by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon® Elite platform,[7] it establishes a new benchmark in power, speed and GPS tracking. The expanded display provides a smartwatch world-first 5,000 nits of brightness,[8] providing clear visibility even under intense sunlight.

Galaxy Watch Ultra2 retains its tough titanium casing to ensure rugged strength, while also introducing enhanced comfort and stability for a broader, more diverse range of users. Despite a larger battery,[9] Galaxy Watch Ultra2 achieves an innovative slimmer[10] design that transitions seamlessly from rugged outdoor and sports activities to everyday lifestyle use. Advanced internal re-engineering reduces the device's thickness by 12% compared to the previous generation. Coupled with lighter and softer bands that reduce weight, Galaxy Watch Ultra2 delivers 24/7 wearability, health data tracking and exceptional comfort.

Galaxy Watch Ultra2 will be available in a 47 mm size in Titanium Silver and Titanium Grey.

Galaxy Watch9: Everyday Wellness with All-Day Comfort and Lasting Battery

Galaxy Watch9 is the ultimate everyday health companion, designed for wellness-conscious users who want to build healthier habits through effortless, continuous health tracking. By simply wearing it, this versatile watch turns personal biomarkers into actionable health insights, empowering users to effortlessly manage their daily routines and take proactive control of their long-term wellbeing.

To maximise its role as a health companion, Galaxy Watch9 is backed by powerful hardware and an incredibly comfortable design. It features a lightweight yet tough aluminium casing that preserves Galaxy Watch's signature cushion silhouette, refined specifically for a closer, more natural fit on the wrist. Combined with a wide range of interchangeable, soft-touch bands, Galaxy Watch9 ensures unmatched all-day comfort – enabling the continuous, 24/7 wear required to capture accurate and consistent health data.

This exceptional wearability is powered by next-generation internal innovations. Driven by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon® Elite platform,[11] Galaxy Watch9 delivers a massive boost in speed and processing power for seamless, lag-free health monitoring. It is equipped with an efficient 390 mAh battery[12] that ensures dependable, around-the-clock tracking from day to night. Furthermore, a brilliant 3,000-nit display guarantees effortless readability and clear visibility under different lighting conditions, making it easy to check your health status at a glance.

Galaxy Watch9 will be available in two sizes, 40 mm and 44 mm. Galaxy Watch9 40 mm is available in Graphite and Cream, while Galaxy Watch9 44 mm is available in Graphite and Silver.

AI-Powered Health Intelligence: Comprehensive and Actionable Health Insights

At the core of Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9 is Samsung's AI-powered health intelligence. The advanced biosensors of each Galaxy Watch capture continuous data about a user's lifestyle habits to develop a deep understanding of their health. Using advanced AI models, Galaxy Watch translates health insights into simple, proactive recommendations, helping users understand not just what is happening in their bodies, but what to do next.[13]

The new capabilities – available on both Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9 – advance Samsung's preventive care vision by combining everyday data with years of rigorous clinical research conducted with world-renowned universities and medical institutions. Built on this foundation, the Galaxy Watch helps to deliver more accurate and meaningful health guidance across key pillars including sleep, activity, cardiovascular health and recovery.

Vitals: [14] Proactively monitor your personal health baseline while you sleep and receive seamless alerts for significant deviations.

Proactively monitor your personal health baseline while you sleep and receive seamless alerts for significant deviations. Heart Health Score: [15] Gain an effortless understanding of your cardiovascular wellness through a simple, actionable score and personalised lifestyle recommendations.

Gain an effortless understanding of your cardiovascular wellness through a simple, actionable score and personalised lifestyle recommendations. Daily Cardio Load: [16] Optimise your training using tailored guidance on your workout volume and estimated recovery needs.

Optimise your training using tailored guidance on your workout volume and estimated recovery needs. Fitness Index: [17] Uncover a holistic view of your physical strength with personalised goals to improve everyday performance.

Uncover a holistic view of your physical strength with personalised goals to improve everyday performance. Hearing:[18] Protect your long-term hearing health with alerts for unsafe noise levels and detailed reports.

With these features, users gain access to intelligent, personalised insights that empower them to seamlessly manage their long-term wellness journey and reach their goals.

Designed for Every Lifestyle: Purpose-Built Band Collections

Your smartwatch should be as unique as you are, and both Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9 offer a range of diverse band options to fit every lifestyle.

Because elite performance demands the right gear for the right moment, Samsung offers a specialised collection of Ultra bands. Whether you are tackling rugged terrain, swimming or heading into a business meeting, you have the flexibility to choose the perfect band tailored to your specific purpose and environment, ensuring optimal functionality without compromising on style:

The Marine Band , a light, breathable silicone band designed for all-day adventures and extreme conditions.

, a light, breathable silicone band designed for all-day adventures and extreme conditions. The Peakform Band , a hybrid material band delivering a premium finish optimised for both elegance and athletic performance.

, a hybrid material band delivering a premium finish optimised for both elegance and athletic performance. The Trail Band, a classic fabric band featuring enhanced breathability and a superior fit for lasting comfort, even during demanding outdoor activities like running.

Designed with ultimate self-expression in mind, the expansive new Watch9 band collection empowers you to showcase your personal style and customise your look. Featuring innovative new materials and a vibrant spectrum of colours, these bands maximise comfort across diverse activities – from intense workouts to your everyday routines:

The Sports Band , a thin, soft all-rounder for ultimate comfort and effortless transitions from workouts to daily life.

, a thin, soft all-rounder for ultimate comfort and effortless transitions from workouts to daily life. The Misty Band , crafted from premium soft silicone that securely wraps your wrist for a stable, bounce-free fit. Featuring subtle and soft two-tone colours, it delivers a sophisticated look that effortlessly complements your everyday style.

, crafted from premium soft silicone that securely wraps your wrist for a stable, bounce-free fit. Featuring subtle and soft two-tone colours, it delivers a sophisticated look that effortlessly complements your everyday style. The Fabric Band, a lightweight, breathable daily band offering maximum comfort – even while you sleep.

Samsung Care+: Quick Access to Diagnostics and More

To give users peace of mind after upgrading, Samsung Care+[i] offers comprehensive protection with fast repairs for accidental damage, extended warranty coverage and certified expert support at home and abroad, making it easier to stay covered wherever life takes them.

Additionally, Galaxy Watch users can manage their Samsung Care+ plan from the Warranty and care menu available on Galaxy mobile phones running on One UI 9. This is a new settings hub that gives users quick access to warranty information, self-diagnostics, repair requests, remote support and Samsung Care+ services – all from their mobile phone.

Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9 come with exclusive subscription trial benefits:

Strava 60-Day Free Trial [19] : Users can start training with the world's most active community, where 195 million active people across 185 countries track every effort and cheer each other on. But Strava goes beyond training – users can connect with their community and discover new running routes by tracking workouts directly on their watch, then opening the Strava app on their mobile phone. To activate a free trial, users can open the Strava mobile app, go to Settings and tap the Samsung offer.

: Users can start training with the world's most active community, where 195 million active people across 185 countries track every effort and cheer each other on. But Strava goes beyond training – users can connect with their community and discover new running routes by tracking workouts directly on their watch, then opening the Strava app on their mobile phone. To activate a free trial, users can open the Strava mobile app, go to Settings and tap the Samsung offer. iFIT 2-Month Free Trial[20]: Users can explore global destinations with elite iFIT trainers and track workouts directly on their watch. To activate a free trial, users can open the Samsung Health app on their mobile phone and tap promotion in the Settings menu.

Availability20

Together with the new Galaxy Z series, Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Watch9 expands Samsung's AI ecosystem, bringing life companion experiences across every form factor, from wrist to pocket to home.

Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9 are available for pre-order in Australia starting July 23, with general availability starting August 14.

To give users added peace of mind, Samsung Care+[21] offers certified expert support both at home and abroad with comprehensive coverage and fast repairs for accidental damages. Customers who purchase a new Galaxy Watch on Samsung.com and enrol in a monthly Samsung Care+ plan will receive the first three months of coverage at no cost.

Additionally, Galaxy Watch users can manage their Samsung Care+ plan from Warranty and care menu available on Galaxy mobile phone running on One UI 9. This is a new settings hub that gives users quick access to warranty information, self-diagnostics, repair requests, remote support and Samsung Care+ services – all from their mobile phone.

To learn more about Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9, please visit: Samsung Australia Newsroom or Samsung.com.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

Specifications



Galaxy Watch Ultra2 Galaxy Watch9 Colour *Available colour may vary

by market, carrier or retailer 47mm: Titanium Silver, Titanium Grey 44mm: Graphite, Silver 40mm: Graphite, Cream Dimensions & Weight 47mm: 47.4 x 47.1 x 10.7mm (61.5g) 44mm: 46.0 x 43.7x 8.6mm (34.0g) 40mm: 42.7 x 40.4x 8.6mm (31.5g) Display - 47mm: 1.52-inch (38.5 mm), 498x498

Super AMOLED, Full Colour Always On

Display, up to 5,000 nits - 44mm: 1.47-inch (480x480) Super AMOLED, Full Colour Always On Display Up to 3,000 nits - 40mm: 1.34-inch (438x438) Super AMOLED, Full Colour Always On

Display, up to 3000 nits Processor Qualcomm SDW6100 (3nm Processor, 5 Core) Memory & Storage 2GB memory + 64GB storage 2GB memory + 32GB storage Battery 800 mAh Up to 60 hrs (AOD On) - 44mm : 445 mAh - 40mm: 390 mAh Up to 30 hrs (AOD On) Charging Fast Charging Fast Charging OS Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 7) UI One UI 9 Watch Sensors Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Bio-signal Sensor +

Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis),

Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor,

Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor, Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Bio-signal Sensor +

Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis),

Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor,

Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Connectivity Bluetooth / Bluetooth + LTE, Wifi, NFC, GPS (L1+L5 Dual Frequency GPS) Bluetooth / Bluetooth + LTE, Wifi, NFC GPS (L1+L5 Dual Frequency GPS) Durability & Water Resistance 10ATM+ / IP69K / MIL-STD-810H /

EN13319 5ATM + / IP68 / MIL-STD-810H Compatibility Android 13.0 or higher and with more than 1.5GB of memory * Device activation is only available after connecting to a smartphone that supports Google Mobile Services.

Compatible devices may vary by market, carrier or device brand.

[1] Availability and features may vary depending on market, model and the smartphone paired. All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice. [2] Snapdragon branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. [3] Trail Run is available on Android phones (Android 13 or above) and requires the Samsung Health app (v7.0 or above). Samsung account login required. Service only available with Galaxy Watch Ultra2. [4] To activate Nutrition Alert, go to the exercise settings and enable the Nutrition feature. Please note that the Nutrition Alert is only supported for certain specific activities. [5] Galaxy Watch Ultra2 has obtained EN13319 certification, which is a standard applicable to instruments measuring water depth by the environmental pressure as used by divers and also the dive time in certain condition. Water resistance is not a permanent condition and can diminish over time. If it's been exposed to seawater, rinse it in freshwater and dry after use. Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is water resistant for 10 minutes in water with a depth of 100 metres according to the ISO22810 standard. Third party testing was conducted in 5% salty water and 4ppm chlorine water. Galaxy Watch Ultra2 has an IP69K rating based on lab test conditions, in accordance with ISO 20653 and is dust and water resistant. It can withstand water during high-pressure/steam jet cleaning at a distance of up to 150mm, with sprays at 0°, 30°, 60° and 90° for 30 seconds, per position. IPX9K does not test for diving or high pressure water activities suitability. Galaxy Watch Ultra2 has an IP68 rating based on lab test conditions and is dust resistant and water resistant for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Third party testing was conducted in 5% salty water and 4ppm chlorine water. IP68 does not test for diving or high pressure water activities suitability. Galaxy Watch Ultra2 has obtained MIL-STD-810H Certification and has been tested under various specific lab conditions, including temperatures ranging from -40° C to 80° C, high altitude pressure at 15,000 ft and transit drop test at a height of 1.5 metres on a plywood surface. Actual results may vary. Refer to the user manual for further information, including care/use instructions. [6] Galaxy Watch Ultra2 has an 800mAh capacity battery and Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) has a 590mAh capacity battery. [7] Snapdragon branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. [8] Based on market research of globally released smartwatches as of June 2026. The 5,000-nit specification refers to the localised peak brightness achieved under high ambient light and full-screen brightness may differ. Actual brightness may vary or be limited depending on environmental factors, device temperature and usage conditions. [9] Compared to Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025). Galaxy Watch Ultra2 has an 800mAh capacity battery and Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) has a 590mAh capacity battery. [10] Compared to the previous Galaxy Watch Ultra. [11] Snapdragon branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. [12] Galaxy Watch9 40mm has a 390 mAh battery capacity. [13] Samsung Health is not a medical/therapeutic device. It is solely intended for fitness and wellness purposes only and is not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions; or in the cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease; or for the prevention or control of conception or pregnancy. Samsung recommends that you consult with your doctor or physician before participating in any exercise program. [14] Vitals is available on Samsung Galaxy phones and requires Samsung Health app. Samsung Account login required. Requires initial setup wearing the Galaxy Watch for 7 out of 28 nights. Vitals is not a medical/therapeutic feature. It is solely intended for fitness and wellness purposes only and is not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions; or in the cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease; or for the prevention or control of conception or pregnancy. Samsung recommends that you consult with your doctor or physician before participating in any exercise program.. [15] Heart health is available on Android phones (Android 13 or above) and requires Samsung Health app (v7.0 or above). Samsung Account login required. Requires initial setup wearing watch for 24 hours (including awake and asleep). To calculate Heart health score, data on related lifestyle factors – including sleep duration, BMI, vascular trends and stress, and moderate to vigorous activity time – must be collected. To use this feature, you need a Galaxy Watch7 or above with One UI 9 or above. Heart health score is not a medical/therapeutic feature. It is solely intended for fitness and wellness purposes only and is not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions; or in the cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease; or for the prevention or control of conception or pregnancy. Samsung recommends that you consult with your doctor or physician before participating in any exercise program. [16] Daily Cardio Load is available on Samsung Galaxy phones and requires Samsung Health app. Samsung Account login is required. To use the Daily Cardio Load features, at least 7 days of activity records are required, while 28 days of continuous wear is recommended for optimal accuracy. Please note that values may increase in daily situations where heart rate rises, such as during tension, anxiety, or stress. Daily Cardio Load is not a medical/therapeutic feature. It is solely intended for fitness and wellness purposes only and is not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions; or in the cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease; or for the prevention or control of conception or pregnancy. Samsung recommends that you consult with your doctor or physician before participating in any exercise program. [17] Fitness Index on Galaxy Watch9 is available on Android phones (Android 13 or above) and requires the Samsung Health app v7.0 or above. Samsung account login required. To use the feature, BIA and VO2Max each need to be measured at least once, along with 2 days of activity records and step count data. It is solely intended for fitness and wellness purposes only and is not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions; or in the cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease; or for the prevention or control of conception or pregnancy. Samsung recommends that you consult with your doctor or physician before participating in any exercise program. [18] To use the features, activation from the Watch is needed (Samsung Health > Hearing > Settings > Sound Monitoring "On"). [19] STRAVA is owned and operated by Strava, Inc. Free 60-day Strava subscription trial promotion is available worldwide, excluding Belarus, China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Syria, sanctioned parts of Ukraine and South Korea. [20] iFit is a trademark of iFit Health & Fitness Inc. Free 2-month iFIT subscription trial promotion is available only in the following 23 markets: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. [21] Terms and conditions apply. Samsung Care+ coverage, service type and promotion details may vary by country/region and a deductible (service fee) may apply. To be eligible for Samsung Care+ promotion benefits, registration may be required. For detailed Samsung Care+ information, please visit https://www.samsung.com/samsung-care-plus/. Care at home & abroad: When in need of Samsung Care+ services during your travel, contact the visiting country/region's local customer services center in advance for Samsung Care+ availability.

[i] Terms and conditions apply. Samsung Care+ coverage, service type and promotion details may vary by country/region and a deductible (service fee) may apply. To be eligible for Samsung Care+ promotion benefits, registration may be required. For detailed Samsung Care+ information, please visit https://www.samsung.com/samsung-care-plus/. Care at home & abroad: When in need of Samsung Care+ services during travel, contact the visiting country/region's local customer service center in advance for Samsung Care+ availability.

SOURCE Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd