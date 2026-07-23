Samsung Introduces Flex Titanium Technology to Advance Foldable Displays

Built with Samsung's end-to-end foldable innovation, the new display technology enhances durability and reduces crease visibility for a more refined foldable experience

SYDNEY, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has unveiled new Flex Titanium technology for the next generation of Galaxy foldable devices. Built on seven generations of foldable innovation and engineering expertise, the redesigned display structure utilises structural and material advancements to deliver a more refined viewing experience with enhanced strength and reduced crease visibility. Made possible thanks to Samsung's accumulated display know-how, Flex Titanium technology integrates two titanium-based components — a titanium-alloy film and a titanium plate — working together to balance slimness, flexibility and strength within the foldable display structure.

"Samsung's strength in the foldable category comes from connecting user needs with our technologies that deliver tangible benefits in everyday life," said Sunghoon Moon, EVP and Senior Executive, Mobile R&D Office - H/W, Samsung Electronics. "For the next generation of Galaxy foldables, Samsung is building on years of expertise to bring display innovations into devices that enhance user experiences, anchored by exceptional viewing experiences."

Building on Years of Foldable Experience

Samsung has played a leading role in advancing mobile display innovation and bringing it to consumers at scale through mobile devices. This legacy includes the widespread adoption of AMOLED displays in 2007 and the evolution of displays into flexible form factors.

Innovative technologies can only reach their full potential and provide meaningful user experiences through continuous refinement in real-world conditions, and the foldable category is no exception. Across seven generations of Galaxy foldables, Samsung has listened closely to consumer feedback. This has given the company a deep understanding of what users expect from the category: larger, more immersive viewing experience with less visible crease — without compromising strength or portability.

To meet these expectations, Samsung had to rethink how foldable displays are constructed by bringing together breakthroughs in technology, materials and mechanical engineering. The result is the latest milestone in foldable display innovation: Flex Titanium technology. By successfully integrating display innovation with device engineering, Samsung will continue to shape the direction of the mobile industry and deliver standout user experiences.

Flex Titanium: Next-Level Viewing

To create a display that provides an immersive viewing experience while maintaining its ability to withstand everyday use, Samsung took a new approach to structural design. This required a material strong enough to withstand external environments, flexible enough to endure repeated folding and thin enough to fit within a refined device structure. Balancing all three factors was essential to advancing foldable displays — and titanium offered the right mix.

Known for its resilience and strength, titanium has been used in some of the most demanding applications, including satellite antennas and the wheels of a Mars rover. While its strength makes titanium a dependable material, it also presents significant engineering challenges when applied to the thin and flexible structure of a foldable display due to its stiffness. Drawing on its expertise, Samsung has integrated titanium into two key components: a titanium-alloy film and a titanium plate.

The titanium-alloy film is a component that supports the display from within, sitting below the OLED panel. A precision rolling process makes the material exceptionally thin, enabling a slimmer display panel.

Below this sits a robust titanium plate, a flexible structure that supports the display module from beneath. It allows tighter bonding with the display module by eliminating air gaps between the module and the adhesive on the plate through advanced hole processing technology. This new structure helps provide more stable support underneath the display when unfolded while retaining the flexibility needed to accommodate repeated folding.

Furthermore, by integrating a high-resolution architecture and next-generation materials, the new display delivers ultra-vivid display resolution while helping to reduce power consumption — delivering a dramatic boost in overall power efficiency.

"By introducing sophisticated micro-patterned holes to the folding section of the titanium plate, we have successfully secured flexibility with robust durability," said Kyung-Jin Yoo, EVP and Head of Mobile Display Product Development Team, Samsung Display. "Combining high-resolution display architecture with new materials that helps maximise power efficiency, we will further strengthen the competitiveness of next-generation Galaxy foldable devices."

Together, these advancements help enable a strong foldable display that maximises content immersion on a seamless screen and reduces crease visibility — all while keeping it slim. By balancing strength, flexibility and structural stability, Samsung continues to set the bar for foldable displays.

The new Flex Titanium technology will debut with Samsung's next-generation Galaxy foldable devices.

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About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

SOURCE Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.