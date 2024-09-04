KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgrade your kitchen with the Samsung 583L Side-by-Side Refrigerator with SmartThings AI Energy, now available at promotional price! Originally priced at RM4,199, you can purchase this refrigerator for just RM3,599 during our special promotion period from 1 September 2024 – 30 September 2024[1][2].

Samsung Launches Bespoke AI Side-by-side Refrigerator with Exclusive Discounts

This refrigerator combines cutting-edge technology with practical, energy-saving features that enhance both performance and convenience. Whether you're looking for superior cooling capabilities or smart energy efficiency, it is designed to meet the needs of modern households, offering the ultimate blend of functionality and style.

Key Features:

SmartThings: With Wi-Fi embedded, you can monitor and manage your refrigerator anytime, anywhere. Easily control the cooling mode, adjust the temperature and even diagnose potential issues with just a few taps on your smartphone. AI Energy Mode: Optimize your energy usage with AI Energy, which adjusts the settings to conserve power while keeping your food fresh. SpaceMaxTM Technology: With much thinner walls, you can store more with an expansive 583-liter capacity, perfect for larger households or those who frequently host gatherings. All-Around Cooling: Maintain consistent cooling throughout the entire refrigerator with All-Around Cooling technology. Cool air is circulated evenly ensuring that every corner stays chilled, keeping your food fresher for longer.

Double the savings! Purchase the Samsung Bespoke AI Side-by-Side Refrigerator during the promo period and receive a complimentary Microwave Solo Full Glass Door (model code: MS20A3010AL/SM) worth RM309[3][4], adding even more value to your purchase.

Merdeka Campaign Bonus[5]

In conjunction with our Merdeka campaign, you can also Earn AI Points with your purchase on selected products and redeem AI Points for TNG e-wallet credit worth up to RM800[6]. For example, redeem 5 AI Points for RM500, 6 AI Points for RM600, 7 AI Points for RM700, or 8 or more AI Points for RM800. See the table below for details:

AI Point(s) Bonus TNG eWallet Credit (RM)[7] 5 AI points 500 6 AI points 600 7 AI points 700 8 & above AI points 800

To buy the Bespoke AI SBS Refrigerator, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/my/refrigerators/side-by-side/rs4000dc-sbside-with-large-capacity-583l-black-rs57dg4000b4me/

To explore the Merdeka campaign details and discover the AI-powered products for your home, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/my/offer/gemilang-ai-2024

[1] Promotion is on a first come first served basis, and while stocks last. [2] Available in participating stores only. Terms and conditions apply. [3] Free Gift is on a first come first served basis, and while stocks last. [4] Available in participating stores only. Terms and conditions apply. [5] While stocks last. Terms and conditions apply. [6] While stocks last. Terms and conditions apply. [7] While stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

