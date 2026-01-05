Samsung Presents 'Your Companion to AI Living' at The First Look during CES 2026

Next-generation AI-powered devices and experiences to be showcased at the company's exclusive exhibition through January 7

SYDNEY, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today unveiled its "Companion to AI Living" vision at The First Look, its CES® 2026 event held in the Latour Ballroom at the Wynn Las Vegas. The focus of the event was on AI as Samsung's philosophy; a foundation that connects the company's R&D product development, operations, and user experience.

TM Roh, CEO and Head of Samsung's Device eXperience (DX) Division, opened The First Look by describing the company's AI and how, due to its vast, AI-enabled, connected ecosystem, Samsung can provide users with an elevated experience in their daily life. This approach gives users a chance to access more than just the basics from their technology and instead, provides opportunities to find more meaningful moments everywhere.

"Samsung is building a more unified, more personal experience across mobile, visual display, home appliances and services," said CEO TM Roh. "With our global connected ecosystem, and by embedding AI across categories, Samsung is leading the way to offer more meaningful everyday AI experiences."

Entertainment Companion: Extending the Experience Beyond Simple Viewing

SW Yong, President and Head of the Visual Display (VD) Business at Samsung Electronics, and Sukhmani Mohta, Chief Marketing and Partnerships Officer, VD Business at Samsung Electronics America took the stage to describe how Samsung's displays are combining hardware excellence and visual intelligence to provide a true entertainment companion. Drawing from twenty years of leading the TV industry, Samsung has built a full AI TV lineup that provides an entirely new way for users to interact with their TV.

The centre of the display lineup is the 130-inch Micro RGB, which represents a monumental leap in scale and picture quality. The 130-inch Micro RGB marks a new era of colour, featuring the widest and most detailed spectrum ever seen in Samsung TVs while its Timeless Frame design helps to minimise distractions and allows the picture to take centre stage with understated elegance. A micro-sized RGB light source drives the incredible picture quality, with each micro-sized red, green, and blue diode shining independently to produce colour in its purest, most natural form. Micro RGB AI Engine Pro[1] enables precise control of RGB colors and creates overwhelmingly vivid picture quality in virtually every scene.

Elevating this next-level viewing experience, Vision AI Companion (VAC) uses AI technology to work alongside users as an entertainment companion to enhance viewing.

Samsung also offers intuitive modes to personalise the viewing experience. For soccer fans, AI Soccer Mode Pro delivers a more exciting gameday experience through AI-driven picture and sound tuning to near stadium-level quality. AI Sound Controller Pro[2] lets you raise or lower the volume of the crowd, commentary, or background music, providing a personalised listening experience for TV shows and movies. Users can simply make verbal requests, and any TV equipped with VAC – which includes Micro RGB, OLED, Neo QLED, and UHD TV[3] – contextually carries out those requests.

The Movingstyle is designed to move easily throughout the home and kitchen appliances, for a multi-device experience achieved through complete ecosystem integration.

Samsung has led the global soundbar market for 11 consecutive years[4]. This year, it is introducing two new WiFi speakers, the Music Studio 5 and 7, to further expand its integrated ecosystem. These models support a wider range of sound system combinations, enhance audiovisual quality, and improve the aesthetics of any space. Each model shares a timeless, dot design concept by renowned designer Erwan Bouroullec, inspired by a universal symbol in music and art, and grounded in Samsung's signature design language.

Samsung also unveiled a host of new products that blend beautifully with users' homes and aesthetics. The new, ultra-thin Samsung OLED S95H features a refined bezel that gives it art gallery elegance, and Samsung's new portable projector, The Freestyle+, supported by VAC, allows users to view content on walls and ceilings, as well as uneven surfaces like corners and curtains.

The 2026 TV lineup[5] supports HDR10+ ADVANCED, delivering enhanced brightness, genre-based optimisation, intelligent motion smoothing, advanced local tone mapping, and improved gaming experience.

Samsung also unveiled its most advanced Odyssey gaming monitor lineup yet, introducing five new models that push the boundaries of resolution, refresh rate, and immersive visual performance. Led by Samsung's first 6K 3D Odyssey G9, the 2026 lineup debuts Samsung's first display technologies for gamers and creators, including the next-generation Odyssey G6 and three new Odyssey G8 models.

At the centre of all these display innovations is the most powerful Tizen OS[6] yet. Users can now enjoy seven years of Tizen OS upgrades, ensuring that TVs continue to evolve long after they have entered the home.

Simon Howe, Director – AV, Samsung Australia said "With leading innovation and scale spanning TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile experiences, and services, Samsung is uniquely positioned to deliver trusted, reliable, and cutting edge, AI-powered products that adapt to your routines and support everyday life in subtle, meaningful ways. Through optimised form factors and ongoing partnerships, Samsung has transformed products into companions, providing personalised, natural ways to interact with devices to meet your needs easily."

Home Companion: Connected Smart Appliances That Guide You Through Your Day

Cheolgi Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Digital Appliances (DA) Division at Samsung Electronics, and Elizabeth Anderson, Head of Integrated Marketing, DA at Samsung Electronics America (SEA) outlined Samsung's vision to evolve from providing home appliances to true home companions that work to eliminate the stress of daily chores. The AI-enabled Family Hub refrigerator is the centerpiece of the home and now, with an upgrade to AI Vision built with Google Gemini, it refines living for an AI future. With this update, AI Vision unlocks existing limitations in recognising food items, seamlessly tracking what is placed into and taken out of the refrigerator, making meal planning and food management simpler than ever. The Family Hub has won 10 CES Innovation Awards, while Samsung's AI-enabled fridges have received the award for the past three years.

Through a gamified "What's for Today?"[7], select refrigerators provide recipe recommendations based on what is in the refrigerator or also random recommendations, reducing the stress caused by choosing what to cook. When selected, recipes show up through SmartThings Food, where users receive a step-by-step guide to help them get started instantly. The selected recipe can also be sent to connected cooking appliances to begin the process seamlessly. Video to Recipe adds even more simplicity, providing users with recommended cooking videos and converting those videos into easy-to-follow steps, allowing users to follow along while they cook without pausing the video or backtracking.

Samsung also unveiled FoodNote, a new weekly report that recaps users' food intake patterns, from most-used ingredients and recipe recommendations, and which items it's time to restock. Additionally, Now Brief[8] includes more widgets on the Family Hub screen and with Voice ID[9], can distinguish between family members to display content relevant to each individual. Ultimately, these features work together to provide helpful insights and information throughout the week.

In the laundry room, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo removes the need to transfer loads of laundry, solving a major pain point for households. This year's model comes with enhanced features like a faster super speed cycle and enhanced drying performance. Moreover, Samsung's new Bespoke AI AirDresser is here to solve another common problem with your clothes. It features Auto Wrinkle Care, which blasts strong air and steam jets to smooth out shirts. All users have to do is hang their shirt and wait, reducing the burden in busy mornings.

Around the house, the Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra, powered by a Qualcomm Dragonwing processor, features an Active Stereo 3D Sensor to recognise liquids like coffee, juice, or even transparent liquids like water. While its camera helps with navigation, it also allows the robot vacuum to serve as a monitoring device for when users are away from home. Plus, with a smarter Bixby, users can speak conversationally to their robot vacuum to carry out tasks with ease. For the deep level of connectivity and integration that forms the backbone of a holistic, AI-powered experience, Samsung's Bespoke AI appliances have received a CES Innovation Award.

Care Companion: Shifting From Reactive to Proactive Care

Finally, Praveen Raja, Vice President and Head of Digital Health at Samsung Research America (SRA), introduced Samsung's long-term vision for intelligent care enabled by Samsung's integrated device ecosystem, redefining care as a reactive need to a proactive opportunity.

For example, Samsung aims to provide a personalised wellness experience by deepening integration within its ecosystem, offering effective exercise, sleep coaching and suggesting appropriate recipes based on ingredients available in connected refrigerators.

Samsung Knox and Knox Matrix serve as the foundation of this hyper-personalised ecosystem, safeguarding user data at every turn. As AI is constantly evolving, so are Knox and Knox Matrix. To maintain security despite constant changes, Samsung's security systems are consistently identifying AI risks by advancing to protect data in AI training processes and approving models through red team analysis.

The Samsung Exhibition Zone at CES is available to the public Jan. 4-7. For more information, visit the Samsung Newsroom.

[1] *Viewing experience may vary according to types of content and format. Upscaling may not apply to PC connection and Game Mode. [2] * Performance may vary depending on installation environment and surroundings. [3] Vision AI Companion is available on all 2026 models from UHD up and select 2025 models. [4] Source – Omdia, Feb 2025. Based on overall TV market share by manufacturer on an annual unit & revenue basis [5] HDR10+ ADVANCED will be available on the following models: QN990H, R95H, S95H, S90H, R850H, S85H, LS03HW, LS03H, and QN80H. [6] Internet connection and Samsung Account required. Data and subscription charges may apply. Apps and UI may be subject to change without notice. Agreement of the Smart Hub Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy is required before use. Tizen OS upgrades will be provided for 7 years, starting from release year 2025. [7] A Wi-Fi connection and a Samsung account are required. [8] A Wi-Fi connection and a Samsung, Google, or Microsoft account may be required. You must use the same log-in account on each of the devices. Availability of certain apps may vary by country, region, service provider, network environment, or device, and may change without notice. [9] Each user must register for a Samsung Account on screen appliances in advance. Up to six accounts can be registered on a single device. To use Voice ID, users must have agreed to the Bixby terms and conditions. Voice ID registration is available on select appliances, TVs and mobiles, and only one voice can be registered per account.

