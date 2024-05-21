KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to level up your visual experience! Samsung is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of its 2024 new monitor lineup, designed to cater to every user's needs. Whether you're a passionate gamer, a creative professional, or simply seeking immersive entertainment, there's a Samsung monitor waiting to be your perfect match.

The 2024 Samsung Monitor One lineup boasts a diverse range of models, each equipped with cutting-edge technology to maximize your productivity and enjoyment. Here's a glimpse of what's coming:

Samsung's New Monitor Line-up: Perfect Match for Every Use, Pre-register Now To Get Savings Up To RM1,300!

Odyssey OLED: Immerse yourself in stunning visuals and unparalleled responsiveness, perfect for the most demanding gamers.

Smart Monitor: Experience a whole new level of productivity and entertainment with built-in smart features.

ViewFinity: Designed for creative professionals, these monitors deliver exceptional colour accuracy and detail for flawless visual work.

Exclusive Promo Just For You!

To celebrate the upcoming launch, Samsung is offering an exclusive promo from 17 May to 31 May 2024! Register your interest and you'll receive a voucher code to redeem during the pre-order period from 1 June to 16 June 2024[1].

The voucher entitles you to up to RM300 and savings up to RM1,000[2] during the pre-order period on selected 2024 new monitor models.

Stay tuned for further announcements as we unveil more details about the 2024 monitor lineup. The future of monitors is here, and Samsung has the perfect one for you!

To register your interest, please visit: www.samsung.com/my/handraiser/mnt24

To learn more, please visit: www.samsung.com.my

[1] Terms and conditions apply. While stocks last. [2] Terms and conditions apply. While stocks last.

