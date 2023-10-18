Sands China Earns 'Prime Status' and 'B Rating' in 'ISS ESG Corporate Rating'

Best performer among Macao integrated resort operators

Top 2% of leisure industry worldwide

MACAO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands China Ltd. has been recognised with Prime Status and a B rating in the highly regarded ISS ESG Corporate Rating. With this exceptional performance, Sands China has emerged as the leading performer among Macao integrated resort operators, positioning itself within the top 2 percent of the global leisure industry, highlighting the company's outstanding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance and its steadfast commitment to sustainable business practices.

Along with its parent company Las Vegas Sands Corp., Sands China obtained Prime Status by ISS ESG, which assessed 117 companies in the leisure industry. The designation is only awarded to companies with an ESG performance above the sector-specific Prime threshold, for which they must fulfil ambitious absolute performance requirements. Furthermore, Sands China and Las Vegas Sands were the only two companies in the leisure industry category to earn a B rating – the highest rating awarded this year by ISS ESG in the category.

Sands China was also recognised for its exceptional transparency level with a rating of Very High, based upon company disclosures, information shared during company dialogues, and alternative data sources.

"Sands China is delighted to be honoured with this prestigious recognition in the ISS ESG Corporate Rating," said Sean McCreery, executive vice president of operations for Sands China Ltd. "As this is our first year participating in the review, achieving Prime Status and a B rating with a Very High transparency level showcases the remarkable success of our various ESG initiatives. We owe a tremendous amount of gratitude to our team members, whose unwavering dedication and commitment have played an instrumental role in achieving this esteemed recognition."

Part of the Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) group of companies, ISS ESG is a globally recognised provider of sustainable and responsible investment research, and its ESG Corporate Rating provides relevant and forward-looking environmental, social and governance (ESG) and performance assessments. Drawing on an overall pool of about 700 standard and industry-specific indicators, ISS ESG applies approximately 100 environmental, social and governance-related indicators per rating.

Sands China executes the People, Planet and Community corporate social responsibility platform of parent company Las Vegas Sands through a variety of initiatives that include programmes such as the Sands ECO360 global sustainability strategy; the Sands Cares corporate giving and community engagement programme; and the Sands China Academy, a professional development programme for team members and local industry professionals. Sands China's strong track record in sustainable business performance through the economic value and social impact it has delivered is part of its commitment to serve the Macao community and contribute to making it a better place to live and work.

