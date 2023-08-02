Sands China Presents 'Meet the Magic: In celebration of Disney 100 by Philip Colbert and Jason Naylor' for Art Macao 2023

It is one of the special exhibitions of Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2023, and is on display Aug. 3-Oct. 15. Sands China held an opening ceremony Aug. 2 at The Venetian Macao, attended by artists Philip Colbert and Jason Naylor, local artists from the collateral exhibition and invitational exhibition for Art Macao, and representatives from the Macao SAR government. The event featured the world debut of limited-edition art merchandise designed by Philip Colbert and Jason Naylor, and a live art improvisation performed by the two artists.

In the Meet the Magic exhibition, British contemporary pop artist Philip Colbert and American graffiti artist Jason Naylor each present their unique artistic interpretations of Mickey Mouse, in celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary. Philip Colbert uses his mastery of pop art to revolutionise centuries of legend into his iconic larger-than-life lobster character, while Jason Naylor is known for employing a kaleidoscope of street art colours to transform giant installations.

Co-organised with Forward Fashion Holdings, and curated by ASCE Diverse and Explorative Art Hub and ARTOX GROUP, this grand showcase of large-scale artworks expresses the two artists' boundless creativity, conveys a message of positivity, explores timeless classics from a fresh perspective, and infuses contemporary hues into traditional art forms. Their outdoor installations, each over 5 metres, will be on display at The Parisian Macao's Le Jardin and The Venetian Macao's lagoon area, seamlessly merging innovation with classic style. In addition, their vibrant indoor artworks will transform The Venetian Macao's hotel lobby into a lively pop art paradise this summer. On Level 2 of The Londoner Macao, the brand new ASCE Diverse and Explorative Art Hub will showcase Disney's commemorative products launching in Macao for the first time; the space will also present Philip Colbert and Jason Naylor's new original works, providing a unique opportunity to enjoy the world of art.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd., said: "In a year defined by 'restart' and 'hope,' Sands China is so pleased to introduce to Macao these two international artists, whose vibrantly coloured artworks inspire enthusiasm, hope and exhilaration. We are especially excited to use this opportunity to facilitate artistic exchange, as Philip Colbert and Jason Naylor will share their insights on pop art, interact with local artists, and introduce their works at two Meet the Artists sessions on Aug. 3. Their experience presents an inspiring example to the local arts and culture industry of artists finding expression and success in the business world."

He continued: "By inviting two internationally renowned artists to exhibit their iconic works at our resorts and collaborating with local artists in different formats, we hope to not only attract the attention of the global art community to Art Macao, but also to assist young artists in Macao in stepping onto the international stage. Our gratitude goes to the Macao SAR government for their support and to our collaborators Forward Fashion Holdings, ASCE, ARTOX GROUP, Macau Artist Society, and Macau Youth Art Association, among others, for making this exhibition happen and giving visitors the opportunity to experience a wide variety of distinctive artworks."

Patrick Fan, founder, chairman of the board, and executive director of Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited, said: "We are honoured to curate Meet the Magic, a special exhibition organised by Sands China for Art Macao 2023, and to present Philip Colbert and Jason Naylor's original works at the debut exhibition of ASCE on the second floor of The Londoner Macao. The Group has always been actively supportive of the Macao SAR government's '1+4' strategy for moderate and diversified development, in line with the 'tourism+' strategy, actively exploring high-end art project markets. We hope the launch of the original art brand ASCE can contribute to promoting exchange between Macao and the international art community, while driving the prosperity of local cultural and artistic development in Macao."

Philip Colbert is an influential British contemporary artist who has gained a global following for his cartoon lobster persona and his masterful hyper pop history paintings, earning him the moniker the "godson of Andy Warhol." His work has received international acclaim in museums and galleries worldwide for his energetic new approach to painting and pop art theory.

Philip Colbert's paintings cross high art themes from classical master paintings and contemporary art theory with everyday symbols of contemporary mass society, all narrated through Philip Colbert's alter ego – his cartoon Lobster. He has been championed by art world figures such as Charles Saatchi and Simon De Pury, and has collaborated with luxury brands such as Bentley Motors, Rolex, and Christian Louboutin.

His epic large-scale narrative canvases led to a series of museum exhibitions worldwide, and a captivating installation at the 2022 Venice Biennale featured a magnificent inflatable lobster sailing through the Venetian canals, conveying his concept of "the precarious state of the natural world and the need to recognise its fragility."

Colbert said: "I'm beyond excited to be part of Art Macao 2023 in collaboration with Sands China, ASCE and ARTOX GROUP, and thrilled to transport my brand-new creations with Disney and vivid artwork to Macao. What an epic cultural blend!"

Jason Naylor is an internationally renowned and award-winning artist, designer, and creative director based in New York City. His work consists of bright colours and rich blacks, and regularly contains messages of love and positivity, as he believes that kindness is the key to success. He began his professional career at MAC Cosmetics, where he learned about the art and design business, and developed his taste for spreading life and colour into every project he could get his hands on.

Working with both digital and traditional media, his electric colour palette and his positivity are immediately recognisable in his works, which range from typography and illustration to products and large-scale murals.

Jason Naylor's work has received global recognition, including the Golden Novum Design Award, and his upbeat, colourful creations have found partnerships with brands such as Coach, Pepsi, Guess, and Xbox. His exhibition at Miami Art Week in 2019 included a remarkable collaboration with Brite Lite, where together they electrified his hyper-coloured installation titled "WILL WORK FOR LOVE."

Naylor said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to bring my Open Heart to the vibrant city of Macao. It is truly a happy moment for me to see my works featured in Art Macao 2023, and to attend the grand opening of the exhibition. The culture in this dynamic city with history is incredibly unique and rich with great inspiration. I'm just genuinely grateful to be a part of this artistic celebration, and special thanks to Sands China, ASCE and ARTOX Group for making everything alive."

In addition to Meet the Magic, Sands China is supporting Art Macao 2023 with two other collateral and invitational exhibitions, both featuring local artists: Behind the Forms: Aesthetics of Contemporary Art – Trio Exhibition by Lei Ieng Wai, Leong Chi Mou and Lai Sio Kit and The Genesis of Rationality, featuring Ung Vai Meng. Regarded as the pioneer of Macao's art industry, Ung will share his ideas on contemporary art with up-and-coming local art talent in an art sharing session, which is scheduled to be held in September.

Visit https://en.sandsresortsmacao.com/artmacao-2023.html to learn more about all three exhibitions. For more information about Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2023, a three-month long international cultural and artistic extravaganza organised by the Macao government, visit www.artmacao.mo/2023/en/.

###

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at the Cotai Arena, The Londoner Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, the Londoner Theatre and the Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.

Media contacts:

Corporate Communications, Venetian Macau Limited

Mabel Wu

Tel: +853 8118 2268

Email: [email protected]

Jesse Chiang

Tel: +853 8118 2054

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sands China Ltd.