Sands Innovation Challenge Awards Winners

Sands China and BEYOND Expo promote smart-tourism in Macao

MACAO, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands China Ltd. and BEYOND Expo have announced the three winners of the Sands Innovation Challenge, a smart-tourism competition to drive innovation and technological development in Macao; they are (in alphabetical order): Hai Robotics, Jiangsu OWIN Biotechnology Co., LTD, and Laiye HK Limited. Their award-winning projects cover intelligent warehouse robotic solutions, food waste resource recycling solutions, and AI consumption identification technology, respectively.

Sands China Ltd. and BEYOND Expo have announced the three winners of the Sands Innovation Challenge, a smart-tourism competition to drive innovation and technological development in Macao; they are: Hai Robotics, Jiangsu OWIN Biotechnology Co., LTD, and Laiye HK Limited. Their award-winning projects cover intelligent warehouse robotic solutions, food waste resource recycling solutions, and AI consumption identification technology, respectively.

A collaboration between Sands China and BEYOND Expo, the challenge sought high-quality technological solutions for digital applications and the digital transformation of enterprises. The aim is to provide better experiences for visitors to Macao in terms of functionality and sustainability, while rewarding commercially valuable products and solutions targeted at the integrated resort industry.

The competition was announced in May during the launch of the Sands Resorts Incubation Centre, a programme which draws on Sands China's extensive industry expertise and business acumen to offer participating companies access to valuable knowledge resources and an integrated resort setting where digital solutions can be applied.

Initiatives like the Sands Resorts Incubation Centre and the Sands Innovation Challenge are part of Sands China's support of the Macao SAR government's promotion of the long-term and sustainable development of smart tourism and high-tech industries. Through these initiatives, Sands China hopes to further integrate tourism and modern technology by supporting the research and development of new high-tech products, in contribution to Macao's development as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at the Cotai Arena, The Londoner Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, the Londoner Theatre and the Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.

About BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo

The BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo is a prestigious event that focuses on cutting-edge technology, aiming to showcase the culture and achievements of global technological innovation. As one of the top annual technology events in Asia, the BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo consists of three major sub-brands: BEYOND Healthcare, BEYOND Sustainability, and BEYOND Consumer Tech.

The BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo is not only a platform to showcase technological achievements but also an important opportunity to promote industry upgrades. From independent professional exhibition areas to vertical industry forums, the BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo is committed to promoting comprehensive development in the fields of life sciences, sustainable development, and consumer electronics, and facilitating exchanges in various segments of the industry.

The BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo attracts participation from Asia's Fortune 500 companies, large multinational corporations, unicorn innovation companies, and emerging startups. Through the integration and interaction of companies, products, capital, and industries, an innovative ecosystem is built to collectively promote the development of the Asia-Pacific region and the global technology innovation industry.

SOURCE BEYOND EXPO