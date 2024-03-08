Sands Resorts Macao Participates in 'Experience Macao' Mega Roadshow in Japan

A three-day event highlighting the diversity of Macao's 'tourism+' initiatives and Sands Resorts Macao's comprehensive integrated resorts offerings

MACAO, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands® Resorts Macao is participating in the 'Experience Macao' Mega Roadshow in Tokyo, Japan from March 8-10, organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO). The informative three-day event shines a spotlight on the MGTO's varied 'tourism+' initiatives as part of its ongoing strategy to expand the diversity of travellers for a more robust recovery of the tourism economy.

Sands Resorts Macao is participating in the ‘Experience Macao’ Mega Roadshow running from March 8-10 in Tokyo, Japan, showcasing its comprehensive offerings to visitors. Sands Resorts Macao is participating in the ‘Experience Macao’ Mega Roadshow running from March 8-10 in Tokyo, Japan, showcasing its comprehensive offerings to visitors.

The key goal of the roadshow is to stimulate interest in Macao as a preferred leisure and MICE destination. This includes hosting a travel trade seminar and deepening visitors' knowledge of Macao through a range of appealing activities and enticing offers for both business and leisure travellers.

Dr. DeVonne Iao, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Sands China Ltd. said, "We are delighted to participate in the 'Experience Macao' Mega Roadshow organised by the MGTO in Tokyo, Japan. This opportunity allows us to introduce the rich offerings of Sands Resorts Macao, and Sands Lifestyle's unique experiences, to its residents, tourists and industry professionals. We aim to continuously raise Macao's profile as a 'World Centre of Tourism and Leisure'. Our participation is a demonstration of Sands China's firm commitment to support the MGTO's 'tourism+' initiatives and its ongoing efforts to develop a full spectrum of diversified tourism offerings."

The company's participation is also aligned with its ongoing efforts to explore creative ways to develop closer cultural ties with Japan, such as the inaugural 2024 Macau Japan Spring Festival, taking place at Sands Resorts Macao until the end of March.

At the Mega Roadshow, Sands Resorts Macao, comprising three interconnected integrated resorts, The Venetian® Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner® Macao, is highlighting its Michelin-starred and award-winning restaurants, world-class accommodation, duty-free shopping, extensive MICE facilities, and engaging leisure and entertainment options. It is also promoting one of its popular accommodation packages, the Stay 2 Nights and Get Special Offer, which will provide guests from Japan with an unforgettable experience of Sands Resorts Macao.

Visitors to Sands Resorts Macao's striking booth are sure to be captivated by the design homage it pays to the European signatures of each integrated resort, including photo and Instagram hotspots - Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben), the Eiffel Tower and the iconic Venetian gondola. They can also enjoy travel experience videos that showcase the myriad of ways to stay, shop, dine and be entertained at Sands Resorts Macao.

For more information, visit https://en.sandsresortsmacao.com/ or the official Facebook accounts of Sands Lifestyle, Venetian Macao, Parisian Macao, Londoner Macao, Conrad Macao and Sands Macao.

SOURCE Sands Resorts Macao