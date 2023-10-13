Sands Resorts Macao Participates in 'Experience Macao Unlimited' Mega Roadshow in Malaysia

The informative roadshow also reflects the MGTO's efforts to foster tourism and economic revival, and develop international visitor markets post-pandemic, with the goal to stimulate Malaysian visitors' interest in Macao as a preferred leisure and MICE destination. This includes deepening participants' knowledge of Macao through various activities, including a travel trade seminar and the mega roadshow to promote enticing offers and new elements of 'tourism+'.

Steve Zheng, Assistant Vice President of Destination Marketing, Sands China Ltd., said, "It is exciting to introduce Sands Resorts Macao's diverse offerings to residents, tourists and business delegates in Malaysia. Through various avenues, we aim to raise Macao's profile as a leading travel destination and continue to do all we can to support MGTO's varied initiatives to diversify visitor source markets, and promote Macao as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure."

Sands Resorts Macao, comprising three interconnected integrated resorts – The Venetian® Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner® Macao – is highlighting its Michelin-starred and award-winning restaurants, world-class accommodation, duty-free shopping, extensive MICE facilities, and engaging leisure and entertainment options.

Visitors to Sands Resorts Macao's striking booth have been captivated by the design homage it pays to the signatures of each integrated resort, including popular photo and Instagram hotspots - Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben), the Eiffel Tower and the iconic Venetian gondola. They have also been enjoying fascinating travel experience videos that deliver a captivating sense of new ways to stay, shop, dine and be entertained at Sands Resorts Macao.

All three integrated resorts are considered must-see destinations in Macao. The Venetian Macao is the city's first integrated resort, and features stunning replicas of the famous canals and architectural icons of Venice, Italy. Visitors can enjoy a gondola ride along the indoor canals and outdoor lagoon as a unique way to soak in the ambience. Next door is The Parisian Macao, inspired by the famed 'City of Light'. Here, visitors can admire the dramatic sculptures and marble pillars of the Rotunda reminiscent of that found in Galeries Lafayette and admire breath-taking views of Cotai Strip from the exquisite replica of the Eiffel Tower. The latest addition is The Londoner Macao, a British-themed integrated resort that brings together the very best of the British capital, from spectacular recreations of world-famous landmarks to uniquely London-inspired public spaces and vacation experiences.

Furthermore, a wide array of signature leisure and entertainment offerings are being introduced, including the Changing of the Guard entertainment extravaganza, the interactive Insta-worthy Londoner Moments installations, the Londoner Light and Sound Spectacular with dynamic light effects canvasing the entire building façade nightly, and the recently-added artwork spaces at the immersive teamLab SuperNature Macao. The final promotional highlight is the Asia Pacific premiere of Harry Potter™: The Exhibition at The Londoner Macao, which will open on December 15.

Eclectic Gastronomic Delights

Rooted in a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, the 150-plus restaurants at Sands Resorts Macao boast a comprehensive mix of Chinese and international cuisines, providing guests with a memorable culinary adventure.

Diners seeking authentic Chinese delicacies, for example, can savour the sublime flavours of timeless Huaiyang cuisine at The Londoner Macao's The Huaiyang Garden, curated by celebrity master chef Zhou Xiaoyan, renowned as 'The Godfather of Huaiyang Cuisine'. The Huaiyang Garden earned its first Michelin star in the Michelin Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2023 soon after its opening, demonstrating exceptional culinary excellence. Two recently opened restaurants that are a must-try include contemporary Thai culinary paradise The Mews, and authentic and convivial British gastropub and steakhouse, Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill from internationally renowned, multi-Michelin starred chef, Gordon Ramsay.

Superb Hotel Accommodation

With around 12,500 hotel rooms and suites, Sands Resorts Macao offers guests an array of accommodation options to suit every occasion and budget, making it the perfect vacation choice. In addition to popular The Venetian Macao, The Parisian Macao, Conrad® Macao, Sands® Macao, Sheraton Grand Macao, The St. Regis Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao and The Grand Suites at Four Seasons, Sands Resorts Macao proudly presents its all-suite luxury hotels at The Londoner Macao: The Londoner Hotel and Londoner Court, both of which achieved Five-Star Ratings in Forbes Travel Guide's 2023 Star Awards in their first year of operation.

From now until March 31, 2024, The Venetian Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Londoner Hotel and Conrad Macao are offering an Explore teamLab SuperNature Hotel Package. Priced from MOP 1,055[1]*, the package includes one-night accommodation in an elegantly appointed room or suite, two admission tickets to teamLab SuperNature Macao[2]**, and other privileges. Guests can immerse themselves in this interactive art experience with friends and family while capturing fabulous photos to keep the memories alive.

There is also an opportunity to win a stay when visiting 'Experience Macao Unlimited' Mega Roadshow in the lucky draw. By collecting stamps from the booths, visitors will receive a souvenir and be entered into the draw, which includes the chance to win a luxury stay at The Venetian Macao's Royale Deluxe Suite.

For more information on Sands Resorts Macao, visit https://en.sandsresortsmacao.com/ or the official Facebook accounts of Venetian Macao, Parisian Macao, Londoner Macao, Conrad Macao and Sands Macao.

For high resolution images, please access the following:

https://sfs.sands.com.mo/w/f-27cffa1e-6b2c-4c57-bab2-29818e004982

(Link valid until Oct. 27, 2023)

Username: [email protected]

Password: SRMacao202308+ (case sensitive)

[1]* All prices subject to 10% service charge and 5% government tax. [2]** Terms and Conditions apply.

About Sands Resorts Macao – Sands China's Integrated Resort City

Sands China Ltd. is the leading developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts in Macao. Sands® Resorts Macao, in the glittering heart of Taipa's Cotai Strip, is an integrated resort city and international hub providing an industry-leading array of experiences for business and leisure travellers. Pulsating with life, both day and night, Sands Resorts Macao features an expansive offering of affordable luxury available nowhere else in Macao. This includes around 12,500 hotel rooms and suites, top international entertainment, duty free shopping with approximately 850 retailers and a huge range of name brands, meeting and exhibition space for Asia's leading conferences and exhibitions, transportation offerings and well over 150 dining options, with Michelin-starred restaurants, bars and lounges. Sands Resorts Macao is a must-visit destination providing every guest with an unforgettable experience and unparalleled excitement.

Comprised of The Venetian® Macao; The Parisian Macao; The Plaza™ Macao – featuring Four Seasons Hotel Macao; and The Londoner® Macao – incorporating The Londoner Hotel, Londoner Court, Conrad® Macao, Sheraton Grand Macao (the world's largest Sheraton) as well as The St. Regis Macao, Sands Resorts Macao is Asia's ultimate destination for both work and play.

For more information about Sands Resorts Macao, please visit https://en.sandsresortsmacao.com.

SOURCE Sands Resorts Macao