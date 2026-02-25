Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City Appoints Intrinsic SEA as Southeast Asia Strategic Partner Following Landmark Hainan FTP Special Customs Operations

SANYA, China, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the historic launch of island-wide independent customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) on December 18, 2025, Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City (YZBSTC) has entered into a strategic partnership with Intrinsic SEA as its Southeast Asia strategic partner, further strengthened their engagement framework for Southeast Asia, jointly promoting exchanges and connections between YZBSTC's policy advantages and innovation resources and the ASEAN market.

Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City and Intrinsic SEA held a strategic partnership signing ceremony during the 2025 Guangdong–Hainan (Sanya) Cooperation and Development Conference, jointly advancing deeper collaboration across the Southeast Asia region.

This appointment marks a strategic pivot for YZBSTC as it transitions into full-scale global implementation. As a strategic collaboration partner supporting YZBSTC's Overseas Collaborative Innovation initiatives in Southeast Asia, Intrinsic SEA will facilitate regional engagement and business connectivity for ASEAN enterprises seeking to leverage Hainan's newly liberalized "First Line" and "Second Line" trade policies.

Capitalizing on the "December 18 Milestone"

The timing of this partnership coincides with the most significant economic shift in Hainan's history. As of December 18, 2025, Hainan has implemented a "separate customs zone" status, offering:

Zero-Tariff Expansion: Duty-free categories have surged from 1,900 to 6,600 product categories , covering 74% of all taxable items.

Duty-free categories have surged from 1,900 to , covering 74% of all taxable items. Value-Added Incentives: Goods undergoing 30% or more value-added processing in Hainan FTP can now enter the Chinese mainland tariff-free .

Goods undergoing 30% or more value-added processing in Hainan FTP can now enter the Chinese mainland . Operational Freedom: Simplified "First Line" entry for international goods and capital, providing ASEAN firms with an "offshore" operational environment within China's borders.

Aligning with the 15th Five-Year Plan of China (2026–2030)

As China enters its 15th Five-Year Plan, YZBSTC is positioned as a national pilot for "New Quality Productive Forces." Intrinsic SEA will collaborate in advancing initiatives that align ASEAN tech clusters with China's core objectives:

Deep-Sea & Seed Sovereignty: Accelerating technological self-reliance in marine engineering and the "Nanfan Silicon Valley."

Accelerating technological self-reliance in marine engineering and the "Nanfan Silicon Valley." Future Industries: Establishing collaborative R&D for AI, biomanufacturing, and brain-computer interfaces.

Establishing collaborative R&D for AI, biomanufacturing, and brain-computer interfaces. Regional Integration: Supporting Hainan's role as a regional connectivity platform to link the Greater Bay Area (GBA) with the ASEAN economic corridor.

Launching the "MEET Hainan Tour"

To facilitate immediate engagement, Intrinsic SEA and YZBSTC are jointly introducing the "MEET Hainan Tour." This flagship initiative will provide ASEAN SMEs and tech giants with integrated policy briefings and coordination support, assisting them in understanding and accessing preferential corporate and individual income tax policies at a rate of 15%, while facilitating thematic exchanges and engagement activities focused on the Sci-Tech City and the University Town.

