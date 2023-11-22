SAP Launches Cloud ERP Experience Center in Hong Kong to Support Midsize Companies to Leverage Business AI and GROW with SAP

HONG KONG, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP today announced the launch of the SAP Hong Kong Cloud ERP Experience Center to support midsize companies to modernize operations through cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) technologies with embedded business artificial intelligence (AI).

Located at the SAP Hong Kong office in Times Square, the Cloud ERP Experience Center is an innovation space where companies explore the best approaches to leverage SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP's next generation of cloud ERP solution, with the support and expertise from SAP and its ecosystem partners.

The Center will also introduce midsize companies to GROW with SAP, a complete offering specifically designed to empower them to adopt ready-to-run SAP S/4HANA Cloud to operate critical functions on one single platform with embedded business AI and automation capabilities. GROW with SAP also includes SAP Business Technology Platform, which combines data, analytics, AI, automation and application development for business users to create enterprise apps, automate processes and design business sites without writing code, among others. Customers of GROW with SAP will also tap into preconfigured best practices, accelerated adoption services from local experts and learning resources with the support of a global community of experts.

Esmond Tong, Managing Director, SAP Hong Kong, said: "Drawing on decades of experience with midsize businesses, SAP understands their business continuity relies on speed, predictability, scalability and continuous innovation. As a result, we have enhanced the AI and automation capabilities in SAP S/4HANA Cloud and launched GROW with SAP to help customers optimize operations, break down data silos, make smarter decisions based on AI-generated insights and achieve rapid results. Since its launch in March this year, GROW with SAP has enabled many midsize companies around the world and in Hong Kong to uplevel and transition from traditional ERP to SAP S/4HANA Cloud in as little as four to six weeks."

SAP S/4HANA Cloud is an award-winning ERP solution with multiple "Top Rated" and "Best Of" accolades based directly on customer feedback as credited by TrustRadius, a B2B technology decisioning platform. See the report here and find out what companies are saying about SAP S/4HANA Cloud and why they consider it a quality choice compared to other software options.

For more information about the SAP Hong Kong Cloud ERP Experience Center, please get in touch with us at +852 2150 2799. More details are available on SAP S/4HANA Cloud and GROW with SAP.

