SAP Wins "2023 Best Workplaces in Greater China" Accolade

HONG KONG, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP today announced that it has won the "Best Workplaces in Greater China" accolade for the eighth time. Organized by Great Place to Work®, the awards honor organizations in Greater China, including mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, that excel in areas such as trust, camaraderie, respect, fairness, and pride in their workplace environment.

SAP's win underlines the achievement of its "people-oriented" culture as recognized by employees. To be eligible for the "Best Workplaces in Greater China", organizations must achieve a minimum score of 70% in the Trust Index© employee survey, in addition to meeting other requirements and passing the Culture Audit©. This year, Great Place to Work® surveyed more than 280 companies representing more than 120,000 employees in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. This survey assesses employees' perceptions of leadership, organizational culture and trust, and is decisive for being selected for the Best Workplaces™ in Greater China.

Dr. Chenhong Huang, Global Executive Vice President and President, SAP Greater China, said, "We are honored to be presented this accolade. SAP continues to invest in talent growth, foster an excellent workplace environment that encourages sustainable career development for our colleagues. In Greater China, we uphold the spirit of 'Everybody Being a Growth Engine' and build a team of collaborative, enterprising, innovative and highly engaged employees to provide better service to our customers."

SAP is committed to a "people-oriented" human resources roadmap and actively cultivates a culture that emphasizes career growth, top-tier employee experience and diversity & inclusion.

Sustainable career growth – All employees have access to a learning platform that provides curated and diverse resources, not only to inspire them to find development objectives, but also to offer bespoke learning content that nurtures growth mind and continuous innovation. Through focused leadership learning programs, SAP equips business managers with insights into team management. This continual skill enhancement ensures not just personal success but that of the teams they lead as well.

All employees have access to a learning platform that provides curated and diverse resources, not only to inspire them to find development objectives, but also to offer bespoke learning content that nurtures growth mind and continuous innovation. Through focused leadership learning programs, SAP equips business managers with insights into team management. This continual skill enhancement ensures not just personal success but that of the teams they lead as well. Best workplace experience – SAP fosters a top-rated workplace with our employees, emphasizing on both the health and work experiences of our employees towards sustainable growth of our operations. Our Health Week, which addressed a spectrum of topics from physical and mental health to financial wellbeing, welcomed approximately 1,600 participants across the region in webinars and in-person activities. SAP regularly hosts Employee Experience Days. Altogether, these events offer a platform for employees to expand professional networks, enhance understanding, spark creativity and inspiration, as well as immerse themselves in SAP's distinctive culture.

SAP fosters a top-rated workplace with our employees, emphasizing on both the health and work experiences of our employees towards sustainable growth of our operations. Our Health Week, which addressed a spectrum of topics from physical and mental health to financial wellbeing, welcomed approximately 1,600 participants across the region in webinars and in-person activities. SAP regularly hosts Employee Experience Days. Altogether, these events offer a platform for employees to expand professional networks, enhance understanding, spark creativity and inspiration, as well as immerse themselves in SAP's distinctive culture. Diversity and inclusion – SAP is devoted to partnering with employees to cultivate an inclusive, vibrant, respectful and unbiased culture. SAP's autism talent program in China has facilitated the training of over 100 autistic teenagers in the past eight years, with some talent now successfully integrated into the workforce. SAP also continues to champion gender equality in the workplace. In Greater China , 42.4% of our workforce and 37.8% of our managerial roles are women. Our Business Women Network offers a plethora of opportunities for all employees in Greater China to network, learn and grow. This year alone, the initiative saw participation from over 2,000 employees.

