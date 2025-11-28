Sarawak to Host the Inaugural Asia Pacific Aerospace Conference & Exhibition (APACE 2026) at BCCK

KUCHING, Malaysia, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak (MEITD), in collaboration with Borneo Business Connect Sdn Bhd and supported by Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak), today announced the launch of the inaugural Asia Pacific Aerospace Conference & Exhibition (APACE 2026). The event will take place from 27–29 January 2026 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

APACE 2026 is a strategic initiative of the Sarawak State Government to position Sarawak as a rising hub for aerospace, aviation, and advanced technology within Southeast Asia. Held under the theme "Navigating the Future of Aerospace: Innovation, Sustainability and Growth," the event is designed to catalyse international collaboration and connect global aerospace stakeholders, industry leaders, innovators, and educational institutions with the rapidly expanding opportunities emerging across the region.

Hosted by MEITD, APACE 2026 is strongly supported by multiple ministries and agencies, including the Ministry of Transport Sarawak (MOTS), Economic Planning Unit (EPU) Sarawak, Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment (MINTRED), Malaysia Space Agency (MYSA) under the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation Malaysia (MOSTI), the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA), and the Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation Berhad (SDEC).

The event's strategic partners comprise i-CATS University College, CENTEXS, National Aerospace Industry Corporation Malaysia (NAICO), Malaysia Aerospace Industry Association (MAIA) and the Business and General Aviation Association of Malaysia (BAGAM)—further strengthening APACE 2026 as a high-impact platform for industry engagement, investment, and talent development.

Positioning Sarawak as a Regional Aerospace Hub

APACE 2026 arrives at a pivotal moment as the Sarawak Government accelerates its commitment to building a future-ready, high-technology workforce under the Sarawak Budget 2026. This includes the completion of the Sarawak Talent Development Policy and Blueprint in 2026 and the allocation of RM4.5 million under the NextGen TVET initiative to drive digital and innovation talent programmes.

The Honourable Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn, Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak, underscored the State's aspirations in high-value and technology-driven sectors. He emphasised that APACE 2026 represents a key platform for advancing aerospace development, strengthening partnerships, and accelerating innovation.

"APACE 2026 represents an important milestone in Sarawak's journey toward building a strong and future-ready aerospace ecosystem. This event brings global expertise to our doorstep and opens new pathways for collaboration, investment, and innovation. By bringing together industry leaders, academia, and government, we are strengthening Sarawak's position as a rising hub for high-value technologies and talent development in the aerospace industry in the Asia-Pacific region. I invite all stakeholders to join us in Kuching this January as we work together to shape the future of aerospace and aviation for generations to come," said The Honourable Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

Amelia Roziman, CEO of BESarawak added: "MEITD and Borneo Business Connect have proudly enrolled into the Business Events Sarawak Legacy (BESLegacy) Initiative to contribute to Sarawak's ambitions of building a competitive and future-ready aerospace and aviation industry. Through the BESLegacy Initiative, they will intentionally work towards strengthening the foundations for future talent, research, and investment."

APACE 2026 is projected to be one of Sarawak's most significant aerospace industry gatherings, expecting more than 3,000 visitors, 1,000 delegates, 50 exhibitors, 60 speakers, and 50 conference sessions, with an anticipated exchange of five to seven Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with key partners supporting the growth of Sarawak's aerospace industry.

The conference will feature high-level discussions built around four major pillars, including the Future of Aerotropolis, Aerospace & the Digital Economy, Sustainable Aviation & Green Technology, and Talent Development for Aerospace Excellence. Featured speakers include global and regional experts such as Ts. Dr. Shamsul Kamar bin Abu Samah (NAICO Malaysia), Mr. Joeri Aulman (NACO Netherlands Airport Consultants), Dato' Gs. Haji Azlikamil bin Napiah (MYSA), Mr. Takehiro Nakamura (JAXA), and Ms. Laurence Lagriffoul (NOVASPACE).

With Southeast Asia's aerospace and aviation sectors entering a new era of expansion, driven by rising passenger demand, supply-chain realignments, rapid digitalisation, and strengthened global commitments to sustainability, APACE 2026 emerges as a timely and strategic platform for industry participation.

The event will enable companies to explore new investment opportunities within Sarawak's growing aerospace ecosystem, forge meaningful partnerships across the Asia Pacific region, and showcase their technologies, solutions, and capabilities to an increasingly dynamic market. It also offers direct engagement with government leaders shaping the next phase of aerospace policy and industry development, while providing access to a network of talent development and training institutions that will support the sector's long-term workforce requirements.

About APACE 2026:

The Asia Pacific Aerospace Conference & Exhibition (APACE) is a premier regional platform dedicated to advancing aerospace development, fostering collaboration, and strengthening talent ecosystems. APACE 2026 marks its inaugural edition in Sarawak, Malaysia, highlighting the region's rising influence in global aviation and aerospace innovation.

For registration, exhibition bookings, or sponsorship enquiries, please visit www.aerospaceapac.com, email [email protected], or contact +6 082 555 189.

