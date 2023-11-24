Sarawakian-Based Bilun Borneo Sdn. Bhd. Announces 100% Acquisition Of Trenergy Infrastructure Sdn. Bhd.

The strategic deal will position Bilun Borneo Sdn. Bhd. within the transmission line and infrastructure project industry, increasing the reach of the company.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bilun Borneo Sdn. Bhd., a Sarawak registered company, has completed the acquisition of Trenergy Infrastructure Sdn. Bhd. The purchase serves as a tailwind for the company's future plans, expanding reach into the power transmission, telecommunications and infrastructure industry.

YBhg General Tan Sri Dato' Sri Hj Affendi bin Hj Buang RMAF (Retired)

The acquisition, effective 17/10/2023, serves to bolster Bilun Borneo Sdn. Bhd.'s portfolio with added business verticals. As a major entity in the construction of power transmission lines, substations, telecommunication towers and infrastructure, Trenergy Infrastructure is capable of complex, high-value industry projects. Proceeding this purchase, Trenergy Infrastructure Sdn. Bhd. will no longer serve as a subsidiary of Sarawak Cable Berhad, with 100% ownership placed under Bilun Borneo Sdn. Bhd.

Trenergy Infrastructure will be helmed by the newly appointed Chairman, Ex-Chief of Defence Forces, Y.Bhg. General Tan Sri Dato' Sri Hj Affendi bin Hj Buang TUDM (Retired). With decades of experience in overseeing complex national projects, the Kuching-born ex-chief has established a solid legacy in service to Malaysia.

About Trenergy

Trenergy Infrastructure Sdn. Bhd. (TISB), one of the largest power transmission line and infrastructure construction companies in Malaysia, engineers solutions that resolve increasing demand for power, infrastructure and property development. The corporation's primary business activities — Construction of Power Transmission Lines, Construction of Substations, Telecommunications Towers, Earthwork and Infrastructure Construction — provide services that enable power access and cost-effective construction including power utility, power production, telecommunications, civil engineering and infrastructure technologies. Trenergy Infrastructure Sdn. Bhd. has completed over RM1 billion worth of work related to transmission line and infrastructure projects in Malaysia.

SOURCE Trenergy Infrastructure Sdn Bhd