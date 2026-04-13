Satair boosts Singapore's aerospace logistics capabilities with Swisslog AutoStore

SINGAPORE, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swisslog proudly announces the successful deployment and commissioning of Satair's new AutoStore system at its Singapore facility, underscoring Swisslog's position as Southeast Asia's leading AutoStore partners.

This installation represents Satair's third automation deployment globally, following successful implementations in Hamburg and Dulles. It forms a key pillar of the company's strategy to harmonise and robotise logistics processes across its global network—enhancing efficiency, resilience, and scalability.

Picture from Satair AutoStore inauguration event: Torben Ruberg, CIO; Marcus Schwarz, Head of Logistics & Repair; Andy Lee, Managing Director Asia Pacific. Singapore EDB: Chan Ih-Ming, Executive Vice President. Airbus: Anand Stanley, President Asia-Pacific; and Raymond Lim, Head of Customer Services Asia Pacific (Photo credit: Satair)

Enhancing speed and regional capability in aerospace logistics

The new AutoStore system strengthens Satair's logistics capabilities across Asia-Pacific by enabling high‑density, goods‑to‑person automation. By storing approximately 80% of small and medium-sized parts within the existing 1,000 m² footprint. The system delivers faster and more consistent order processing while supporting scalable, 24/7 operations. This translates into improved reliability, shorter handling times, and greater flexibility for customers—particularly during periods of peak demand.

"Our partnership with Satair continues to be a strong example of how advanced automation can transform aerospace logistics. By combining Swisslog's integration expertise with AutoStore's high‑density storage technology, we are enabling Satair to scale efficiently and stay ahead of growing regional demand" says Steven Xie, EVP and Managing Director, Swisslog APeC

Reinforcing Singapore's Aerospace Ecosystem

Supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), the installation strengthens Singapore's position as a leading aerospace logistics hub. The project also contributes to the nation's ongoing efforts to advance digitalisation and build future‑ready supply chain capabilities.

"The inauguration of AutoStore in Singapore is a pivotal step in our transformative regional growth via technology. By integrating this advanced automation, we are ensuring that our supply chain remains resilient and ready to support the rapid fleet growth we see across Asia-Pacific. This investment reflects our commitment to providing consistent, value‑added, world‑class service levels to our customers." says Andy Lee, Managing Director for Satair Asia-Pacific.

Swisslog will continue to work alongside Satair as it expands its automation capabilities, ensuring the Singapore facility remains a benchmark for operational excellence in the region.

About Swisslog

Swisslog designs, manufactures and optimizes automated logistics solutions across the supply chain, powered by our modular SynQ software platform. With a global team of passionate employees and a portfolio of best-in-class technologies, we partner with customers from solution design through lifecycle.

www.swisslog.com/en-my

SOURCE Swisslog