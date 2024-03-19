SATO NAMED AS A WINNER OF FAST COMPANY'S INNOVATION AWARD

The award in the Social Good category recognises SATO's relentless focus on social impact through innovative sanitation and hygiene solutions

LONDON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SATO, the multi-award-winning social business that empowers people everywhere to live a better life, every day, and to enjoy a brighter future through innovative sanitation and hygiene solutions, is delighted to announce it has been recognised in the Social Good category of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies 2024. Fast Company is one of the world's leading business media brands, with an editorial focus on innovation in technology, leadership, and design. Its Most Innovative Companies list is the definitive source for recognising organisations that are transforming industries and shaping society.

Erin McCusker, Leader, SATO, and Senior Vice President, LIXIL, said: "At SATO, we're deeply proud that our work has been recognised by Fast Company, and we congratulate the other inspirational companies on the list who share our love of using innovation to create meaningful social impact. As a multi-award-winning business, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what social businesses can do. We will always aim to better understand the people who use our products so we can empower them to unlock good health and social and economic value through improved sanitation and hygiene."

Part of LIXIL, a global maker of pioneering water and housing products, SATO designs and sells innovative, affordable, and water-saving sanitation and hygiene solutions. Its first product, the award-winning SATO Pan, has achieved global success and is used by millions of people across the world. Since then, SATO's drive for innovation has resulted in a broad portfolio of life-enhancing products that contribute to SDG 6.2: to achieve access to adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene for all and end open defecation by 2030.

Reflecting the success of its innovative business model, portfolio and geographical expansion, SATO has been recognised in Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies within the Social Good category. In 2023, the brand launched its hygiene and sanitation solutions in three massive new markets: Indonesia, the Philippines, and Madagascar. Altogether in these regions, almost 95 million people have no access to basic sanitation services (nearly 25 million in Indonesia, 25 million in Madagascar, and almost 45 million in the Philippines). Operating in these areas as a private sector business, leveraging its innovative business model that engages local people up and down the supply chain, means SATO can offer a suite of products to customers in these markets.

While developing solutions like the SATO Slab, also launched in 2023, on-the-ground engagement helped SATO understand how rural and underserved communities manage their sanitation. For many communities, such as temporary settlements, this is a challenging and expensive task. Products like the SATO slab address all these issues. It is made of durable plastic that replaces a typical concrete slab to cover open pit latrines and create a better sanitation experience, making it ideal for rapid toilet construction in humanitarian settings like conflict zones, refugee camps, and natural disaster areas. SATO is committed to using human-centric design, innovative business practices and affordable solutions to improve access to safe sanitation all over the world.

To find out more about SATO's work, visit: www.sato.lixil.com

