Asia's feline superstar Lan Lan Cat spends the summer at Hong Kong's first Lan Lan Cat-themed outdoor park installation

Discover a diverse array of engaging Lan Lan Cat interactive game zones and photo op locations at both Sau Mau Ping and Lei Yue Mun checkpoints

Celebrate International Cat Day in style during the first week of August with a special "Pet Grooming Weekend" and the unveiling of a massive 5-metre-tall inflatable Lan Lan Cat

Link Up members are in for an exclusive treat – they can receive limited-edition Lan Lan Cat merchandise through a special redemption programme.

HONG KONG, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's acclaimed feline superstar Lan Lan Cat is set to make a grand entrance! This summer, Link's Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre is collaborating with Lan Lan Cat for the first time to host the "Summer Adventure Fun" event. From 28 July to 10 September, Lan Lan Cat will be in residence, transforming into a tour guide and leading an amusing troupe of companions – Juai Juai Cat, Mochi and That Fish – to make a fun-filled landing at Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre. Lan Lan Cat promises a fun experience for fans at various check-in spots and interactive game zones.

Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre x Lan Lan Cat Summer Adventure Fun

Starting in August, a colossal 5-metre inflatable Lan Lan Cat beckons fans to this trendy spot. Upon spending a specified amount, Link Up members can redeem for a charming Lan Lan Cat foldable umbrella. Adventurous souls are encouraged to join Lan Lan Cat on this exciting quest!

Three major check-in spots + three interactive game zones

Lan Lan Cat and his companions Juai Juai Cat, Mochi and That Fish are bringing their unique blend of flamboyance and humour to Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre, transforming it into a vast interactive game scene. With Lan Lan Cat as the tour guide, the tour begins at the Lei Yue Mun Lighthouse, weaves through iconic landmarks including the Sau Mau Ping Road Safety Town, and features three immersive game zones. Each $50 spent in specific malls or fresh markets earns shoppers an event experience voucher, which can be used to access merchant and cat hotel discounts.

Lan Lan Cat challenges attendees to master themed games such as "Cat Stacking", "Strongman Hammer" and "Wishful Cat Fishing". These games are designed to test participants' hand-eye coordination, strength and speed. Upon successful completion of each game, participants will obtain stamps that can be redeemed for a Lan Lan Cat souvenir. Over the 7-week event period, the participants with the 10 highest scores will receive an exclusive Lan Lan Cat gift set, making this a truly unmissable event for all Lan Lan Cat fans.

Celebrating International Cat Day with a 5-metre-tall giant Lan Lan Cat inflatable figure

In celebration of International Cat Day on 8 August, the shopping centre will be holding pre-celebrations on 5–6 August, along with a special "Pet Grooming Weekend" featuring a mobile pet grooming van that will be parked outside Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre. Shoppers who spend a minimum of $500 in the mall using an electronic payment method can enjoy a free pet grooming session, which includes services like washing, nail clipping, ear cleaning, combing, hair trimming and more. Additionally, a giant 5-metre-tall inflatable Lan Lan Cat will make a grand entrance and meet all his fans for a playful group photo.

Receive a stylish and functional Link x Lan Lan Cat foldable umbrella by spending a designated amount

During the promotion, Link Up members who spend $1,500 or more using an electronic payment method* over any consecutive 7-day period at designated Link malls can redeem up to five original receipts from different retailers for an electronic gift voucher through the Link Up app. This voucher entitles them to a limited-edition Lan Lan Cat foldable umbrella – an adorable, practical must-have for the summer (offer valid while stocks last).

Download New Lan Lan Cat WhatsApp stickers for free

During the event period, Lan Lan Cat will launch new WhatsApp stickers to spread adorable positive vibes. Fans can download them now and share the joy with others! Click here to download.

Link Up members who spend $400 or more using an electronic payment method can participate in an Aroma Stone Workshop

Link Up members with spending of $400 or more using an electronic payment method at Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre, including for fresh market purchases, can participate in a special Cat Aroma Stone Workshop. During the workshop, participants will be able to create their own unique aroma stones inspired by cats and summer themes, which can serve as a delightful home decoration. There will be five sessions a day during specified weekends, with a maximum of 10 participants per session. The offer stands until all spots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

All the above activities are subject to terms and conditions. Please note that event details are subject to change without prior notice.

Event Details:

Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre x Lan Lan Cat Summer Adventure Fun

Event Date: 28 July – 10 September 2023 (Every Saturday and Sunday)

Event Time: 12 noon to 6 pm

Event Venues: G/F outdoor space at Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre; 1/F Lei Yue Mun Plaza

For more details about the event, please visit: Linkhk.com

Download photos: https://bit.ly/3QbFFIM

About Link

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), is the largest REIT in Asia by market capitalisation. It is managed by Link Asset Management Limited, a leading real estate investor and asset manager in the world. Since its listing in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link REIT has been 100% held by public and institutional investors. It is a constituent of the Hong Kong securities market benchmark Hang Seng Index, as well as a component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, the FTSE4Good Index Series and the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index. From its home in Hong Kong, Link Asset Management Limited owns and manages a diversified portfolio including retail facilities, car parks, offices and logistics assets spanning from China's Beijing, Greater Bay Area (Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Shenzhen), and Yangtze River Delta centred around Shanghai, to Singapore, Australia's Sydney and Melbourne and the UK's London. Link Asset Management Limited seeks to extend its portfolio growth trajectory and grasp expansion opportunities in different markets in pursuit of sustainable growth.

For details, please visit https://www.linkreit.com

SOURCE LINK