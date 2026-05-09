Saudi Accelerates Tourism Growth as WTTC Confirms Global Standing and Domestic Travel Surges

Saudi Tourism Authority welcomes the WTTC findings that positions Saudi as the largest and fastest-growing travel and tourism market in the region

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) released the latest edition of its 2025 Economic Impact Report (EIR), reinforcing Saudi's position as the largest and fastest-growing travel and tourism market in the region.

According to WTTC, travel and tourism contributed USD 178 billion to Saudi's GDP in 2025, representing 46% of the region's total tourism economy. The figures reflect the sector's full economic impact, including direct, indirect, and induced contribution.

The report also highlights the sector's growing importance within the national economy, with travel and tourism accounting for 7.4% of Saudi's GDP in 2025. The Kingdom's tourism sector is expanding at nearly twice the global average growth rate of 4.1%, significantly outperforming regional peers and reinforcing Saudi's position as the fastest-growing tourism market in the region, ahead of the regional average growth rate of 5.3%.

This global recognition is complemented by strong domestic performance. In Q1 2026, Saudi recorded 28.9 million domestic visitors, a 16% increase year-on-year, alongside SAR 34.7 billion in tourism spending according to the Ministry of Tourism.

Across the country, a connected portfolio of destinations continues to expand. AlUla is emerging as a cultural hub where heritage and contemporary creativity meet, while developments along the Red Sea are advancing regenerative tourism, combining luxury experiences with environmental stewardship. At the same time, Qiddiya is redefining entertainment tourism through large-scale attractions designed for families and global audiences alike.

Ongoing investment in infrastructure, improved connectivity, and visa facilitation continues to support this trajectory, making travel to Saudi more accessible and seamless. The rise in leisure travel, further highlights the success of these efforts in broadening the Kingdom's global appeal.

As Saudi builds on this momentum, the tourism sector remains central to the country's economic diversification, positioning Saudi as one of the world's most dynamic and compelling year-round destinations.

SOURCE The Saudi Tourism Authority