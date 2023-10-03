Saudi Advanced Technologies Company (Wahaj) Selects IFS Cloud to Accelerate Journey to Business Digitalization and Automation

Implementation will improve business efficiency for precision engineering companies across their product lifecycle and end-to-end manufacturing processes.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that Wahaj, Saudi Arabia's fastest-growing precision engineering & manufacturing company in the Aerospace & Defense and Oil & Gas sectors and a fully owned affiliate of Sahara International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem), has selected IFS Cloud ERP and defense manufacturing solutions.

The implementation of IFS Cloud will enable Wahaj to deploy a single integrated solution to automate its internal manufacturing processes, expand into new territories and accelerate its digital transformation journey.

Wahaj is certified AS9100 component manufacturing company, one of a very exclusive list of companies in the Kingdom and specializes in the manufacture of high-precision components and assemblies for the Aerospace & Defense industries. The IFS Cloud solution will help enhance its operational capabilities enabling end-to-end control, efficiency and deliveries.

In addition, the solution will provide Wahaj real-time visibility into its supply chain, driving continuous insight-driven improvements.

Mr. Hesham Al Rabah, CEO, Saudi Advanced Technologies Company (Wahaj), said, "Saudi Arabia has an ambitious Vision 2030, and it is imperative for us to contribute to this transformative vision. We understand the need to enhance our processes to enable us to be more efficient and compliant in our deliveries. As IFS Cloud is based on an integrated platform, it also gives us the flexibility to expand our business to new realms."

Mehmood Khan, Managing Director Middle East Region at IFS, said, "Using our leading IFS Cloud ERP and Defense manufacturing solutions, Wahaj will be able to enhance their existing processes and streamline their complex day-to-day operations. This will not only improve efficiency and productivity on their manufacturing floor, but also provide them with valuable insights that will inform future growth. We are confident that through implementing IFS Cloud, we will support Wahaj's vision to become a leading industrial entity and a dominant private sector company."

About Wahaj

Wahaj, established in 2017, located in the 2nd Industrial City of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is a fully owned affiliate of Sahara International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem), a Saudi Public Joint Stock Company, Sipchem is the third largest petrochemical producer with a market capitalization of SAR 25 billion. Wahaj's corporate mission is to become a leading industrial entity and the dominant private sector company in KSA with a primary focus in the defense, aerospace and oil & gas industry.

Quality Certifications:

Wahaj, in its commitment to uphold high standards in all its operational processes, is certified with the certificates: AS 9100: 2016, ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 14001: 2015, OHSAS 18001: 2007

Facilities Capabilities:

CNC Machining, Reverse Engineering & Product Development, Heat Treatment, Stress Relieving, & Surface Sciences, Fabrication & Assemblies, First Article Qualification and more…

For more information on Wahaj and its Products & Services, please visit www.wahaj.com.sa

For Digitalization Projects, contact:

Dr. Faheem Abdul Haleem,

Project Lead, Digital Strategist

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +966-544053426

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build, and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers - at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of over 5,500 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness, and collaboration in how we support our thousands of customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

