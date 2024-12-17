Saudi Arabia announces for the world Riyadh Declaration for an inclusive, innovative and impactful AI for all

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced the "Riyadh Declaration" at the beginning of the 19th session of the Internet Governance Forum (IGF Riyadh 2024), hosted in Riyadh, organized by the United Nations. The forum aims at promoting international digital cooperation between governments, the private sector, the non-profit sector, entrepreneurs and innovators worldwide.

The declaration came with the support and empowerment of HRH Crown Prince and Prime Minister, affirmed H.E. Abdullah Alswaha Minister of Communications and Information Technology. The declaration focused on artificial intelligence with its inclusive, innovative and impactful dimension.

The declaration emphasized the need for use of AI technologies to enable digital access and enhance digital knowledge, as well as addressing global challenges; and unleash global economic value.

The declaration also emphasized AI role in increasing digital accessibility and digital literacy, promoting sustainable development, protecting environment, improving public health, and boosting economic inclusion.

Alswaha also pointed out that the Kingdom has adopted a proactive approach in the field of AI, under the leadership of HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, which came for the good of humanity, the planet and prosperity, stressing that the Kingdom's vision 2030 is clear and based on its commitment to lead by example global transformation in this field.

To view Riyadh Declaration document, visit the following link: https://www.mcit.gov.sa/sites/default/files/2024-12/Riyadh%20Ai%20declaration%20E.pdf.

About the Internet Governance Forum (IGF):

The Internet Governance Forum (IGF) is an international platform under the United Nations, held annually and hosted by a member state. It unites diverse stakeholders, including government entities, international organizations, the private sector, and civil society, to discuss policies related to internet governance. For more information, please visit: https://www.intgovforum.org/en

