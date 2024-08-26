Saudi Tourism Authority Invites Malaysian Travellers to Explore Beyond Spiritual Travel

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) is returning with its largest trade networking event in Malaysia, NUSUK, on the 27th of August, at Mandarin Oriental, bringing together over 40 prominent Saudi stakeholders and 500 travel agencies from Malaysia and the Southeast Asia markets. With the presence of His Excellency Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan AlRabiah, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj & Umrah, this pivotal trade event provides the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) an opportunity to engage with Destination Management Companies (DMCs), hotels, transportation providers, and essential travel partners. The goal is to gain deeper insights into their needs and refine offers, products, and packages to enhance the spiritual journey of Malaysian travelers performing Umrah and to facilitate easier exploration of other Saudi destinations. During the event, STA will also unveil several key collaborations and initiatives with its major trade partners, including:

1. Andalusia's Exclusive Travel Experience with WeXpress

Andalusia's collaboration with WeXpress will enhance travel experiences for Malaysian tourists. Starting in December, Andalusia will introduce a unique travel experience package, featuring WeXpress ambassador Alif Satar, with exclusive itineraries, travel recommendations, and filming permissions supported by STA.

2. Mitra Kembara and Grab Facilitate Umrah for Drivers

Mitra Kembara and Grab are collaborating to enhance accessibility for Malaysian Grab drivers to perform Umrah. Under this initiative, specialised packages will be offered to over 300,000 eligible Grab drivers, funded by Grab and supported by SAUDIA for airline tickets. STA will play a crucial role by advising on itineraries, supporting logistical needs, and offering special access to key locations to ensure a smooth and enriching journey.

3. Saudi Aroya Cruise's Debut

Saudi is set to launch Aroya Cruise, its first owned halal cruise line, operating from Jeddah with its inaugural itinerary starting in December 2024. This marks an exciting milestone for Saudi, paving the way for a world-class cruise industry.

With all these initiatives in place, Saudi is making travel more accessible for Malaysian visitors including a free 96-hour Stopover Visa and an eVisa valid for up to 90 days. For those holding an Umrah visa, there is also the opportunity to explore additional destinations within the 90-day validity period.

Discover the wonders of Saudi at the first-ever Saudi Travel Fair happening from 28 August – 1 September at IOI Putrajaya Mall. Enjoy exclusive deals, exciting packages, interactive virtual and cultural experiences, and stand a chance to win amazing gifts and much more!

For more information, log on to VisitSaudi.

For images of Saudi tourism destination, please click here.

About 'Saudi, Welcome to Arabia'

'Saudi, Welcome to Arabia' is a vibrant consumer brand dedicated to sharing Saudi Arabia with the world and welcoming travellers to explore all the country has to offer. The brand's role is to drive forward the country's tourism industry through awareness-raising campaigns and to provide a comprehensive array of information and resources for travellers to plan and enjoy unforgettable journeys. As the world's fastest-growing destination, Saudi, the heart of Arabia, is the most exciting new year-round destination.

SOURCE Visit Saudi