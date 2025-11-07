KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for a fresh and unique holiday destination? Get ready to experience travel that excites the senses and feeds the soul. The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) is set to host the Saudi Travel Fair 2025 at IOI City Mall, Putrajaya, from November 12-16, 2025, inviting Malaysians to discover Saudi's rich cultural experiences, diverse landscapes, and exclusive travel promotions.

This year's event will feature 11 travel agents as well as Saudia Airlines and Touch N' Go Digital (TNGD), all offering exceptional travel packages and discounts.

Saudi Travel Fair 2025 returns to Malaysia with exclusive deals and a preview of Saudi’s ‘Winter is Alive’ Program

Visitors to Saudi Travel Fair 2025 can unlock amazing savings and experiences with the following confirmed special offers:

Saudia Airlines:

Enjoy up to 25% off Economy Class and 20% off Business Class fares on flights to Saudi Arabia.

Take advantage of the Special Riyadh Season Fare — fly to Riyadh from just RM3,200 (round trip)! This limited-time offer is valid for bookings made from November 7, 2025, for travel until January 31, 2026. Terms and conditions apply.

Touch N' Go Digital (TNGD) (e-wallet):

Get an extra 2% cashback for all payments made in Saudi Arabia via POS terminals boosting total cashback to a massive 5% (existing 3% + 2% promo). This promotion will launch and be showcased during the Fair.

Juara Travel & Tours:

Customers who purchase Umrah+ packages will be able to participate in the 25th Anniversary Lucky Draw (running from November 2025 – June 2026) and stand a chance to take home grand prizes like a new Axia car or motorcycles!

New Umrah+ Packages:

Discover extensions to AlUla, Jeddah, Taif, Aseer (including Abha), and Al Baha— available through leading travel agencies such as Andalusia, Ikhlas, Rayhar, Tabung Haji Travel, Mursyid Alharamain, KUJDT, Jay Ibrahim, Iman World, MKM, and In Saff Travel.

Umrah+ Package Benefits:

Enjoy exclusive rebates, complimentary Haramain speed train rides, free excursions, special discounts, and limited-edition merchandise. Every guest also receives a complimentary gift set with every package purchased. (While stocks last)

Beyond the Golden Triangle

While AlUla, Jeddah, and Riyadh form the established "Golden Triangle," the Fair is excited to unveil the natural beauty and rich cultural heritage of Saudi's lesser-known gems: Abha in the Aseer Region and Al Baha. These regions offer a stunning contrast to the desert, inviting travellers to discover the unexpected energy of Saudi Arabia.

Abha, Aseer Region: The Green Heights Known as the "Green Heart," Abha is a refreshing mountain escape. Explore lush national parks, dramatic cliffs, and historical stone villages like Rijal Almaa. The cooler climate is perfect for hiking, outdoor adventure, and experiencing authentic South Arabian culture.

Al Baha: Mist and History High in the Sarawat Mountains, Al Baha is famous for its dense fog, historic watchtowers, and ancient stone architecture. It's the gateway to the majestic Tharwan Mountains and centuries-old villages like Dhee Ayn. This region offers a deep dive into Saudi Arabia's mountain heritage, with spectacular views and a temperate climate.



Discover Saudi's "Winter is Alive" Program

The Saudi Travel Fair 2025 is your starting point for an epic spiritual or leisure trip, offering a glimpse into the country's "Winter is Alive" program. This program features diverse, world-class events across multiple Saudi cities, running from now until the end of winter. Don't miss this chance to secure exclusive savings and discover the vibrant, unexpected energy of Saudi during its best season.

Riyadh: Culture and entertainment hotspots

Experience the Otaiqah Dates Season for premium dates and heritage, running until November 30.

Visit the Saudi Emblem Archives Exhibition at Al Masmak Palace until November 21 to discover the story behind Saudi's national emblem.

Attractions within the Riyadh Season zones include:

The dinosaur skeleton viewing at Olulou in Blvd City (until December 8).



The globally inspired Blvd World (until May 2).



The horror experience at The Midnight Manor (until May 2).



The Continuum '25 Exhibition showcasing innovative digital artworks (until December 14).

Diriyah: Historical sites that blends history with modern art and dining:

At-Turaif District: Experience the story of the First Saudi State at this UNESCO World Heritage Site through cultural programs.

Bujairi Terrace: Enjoy a unique heritage experience, live music, and souvenir shops overlooking the birthplace of the First Saudi State.

JAX District: Explore this creative hub hosting contemporary art, global exhibitions, and local talent in a vibrant atmosphere of innovation.

The Red Sea: Thrilling water sports and sailing experiences

Windsurfing: Glide across turquoise waters with this exhilarating fusion of sailing and surfing.

E-Foil Electrifying Adventure: Experience the thrill of gliding above water with an electrically controlled e-foil.

Kayaking: Immerse yourself in nature's beauty on the serene waters, combining adventure, relaxation, and fitness.

Sailing Experience: Master dinghy precision or catamaran speed in a wind-powered adventure.

Hail & Qassim: History and nature in the heart of the country

Hail: Discover history and culture at landmarks until the end of winter.

Airef Castle: Visit this historic fort built in 1840 on A'arif Mountain, offering authentic heritage experiences and stunning panoramic views.

Visit this historic fort built in 1840 on A'arif Mountain, offering authentic heritage experiences and stunning panoramic views.

Al Adham: Experience Qumra lighting up Al Adham's mountain embrace with monthly rhythms, heritage, and dazzling horse shows.

Qassim: Explore historical architecture and a natural oasis until the end of winter.

Al Bassam Heritage House: Discover Najdi craftsmanship through its halls, gardens, and living heritage.

Discover Najdi craftsmanship through its halls, gardens, and living heritage.

Palms Avenue: Stroll through over 700 historic palm farms where cafes and restaurants create a serene escape.

With incredible deals on air travel, unbeatable cashback offers, and a jam-packed event calendar, the Saudi Travel Fair 2025 is the starting point for an epic spiritual or leisure trip! Don't miss this chance to secure exclusive savings and discover the vibrant, unexpected energy of Saudi during its best season.

The Saudi Travel Fair 2025 will be held at IOI City Mall, Putrajaya, from November 12-16, 2025.

About 'Saudi, Welcome to Arabia'

https://www.visitsaudi.com/en is a vibrant consumer brand dedicated to sharing Saudi Arabia with the world and welcoming travelers to explore all the country has to offer. The brand's role is to drive forward the country's tourism industry through awareness-raising campaigns and to provide a comprehensive array of information and resources for travelers to plan and enjoy unforgettable journeys. It aims to inspire travel to and within Saudi Arabia, enriching lives, and bridging cultures through the discovery of our unique wonders and warm hospitality. As the world's fastest-growing destination, Saudi, the heart of Arabia, is the most exciting new year-round destination.

