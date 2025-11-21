PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Travel Fair 2025, held from November 12 to 16 at IOI City Mall Putrajaya, attracted 15,000 visitors, signalling strong Malaysian interest in the diverse travel opportunities offered by Saudi Arabia.

At the fair, visitors were immediately drawn to cultural showcases that brought Saudi's heritage to life. From the Taste of Arabia corner serving qahwa, the Kingdom's traditional spiced coffee, with dates, to heritage styling stations where guests tried on traditional attire.

Saudi Travel Fair 2025 welcomes 15,000 visitors as interest grows in Umrah+ and winter travel experiences

The Sadu Art Wall, inspired by the geometric patterns of traditional Saudi weaving, served as an interactive space where visitors could learn about and experience the craft firsthand. The calligraphy station also offered personalised Arabic names in Khat artwork, while traditional performances, including Ardha, Saudi's national dance, and Samri, a folkloric Bedouin music and dance tradition performed with the daf drum, elevated the atmosphere.

These experiences gave visitors a deeper connection to Saudi culture from the moment they entered the fair.

Umrah+ packages drive conversions

Umrah+ packages continued to attract steady enquiries, especially extensions to AlUla, Aseer, Taif, Jeddah, and Al Baha. Visitors also responded well to added benefits such as complimentary Haramain high-speed rail rides, rebates, excursions, and limited-edition merchandise.

Interest in destinations beyond the "Golden Triangle" (Riyadh, Alula, Jeddah), including Abha in Aseer and Al Baha, also grew, particularly for their cooler climate, mountain views, and heritage attractions.

Growing interest in 'Winter is Alive' leisure travel

For families and young travellers, the expanded "Winter is Alive" programme drew strong curiosity. Visitors explored leisure-driven travel opportunities across Riyadh, the historic district of Diriyah (JAX District), Hail, Qassim, and the Red Sea, a rapidly rising destination known for its pristine islands, clear waters, marine life, and luxury sustainable resorts. Many were particularly inspired by the Red Sea's blend of adventure, relaxation, and eco-conscious tourism, making it a standout choice for post-Umrah holidays.

For more updates on "Winter is Alive" and upcoming travel opportunities, visit VisitSaudi.com .

About 'Saudi, Welcome to Arabia'

https://www.visitsaudi.com/en is a vibrant consumer brand dedicated to sharing Saudi Arabia with the world and welcoming travelers to explore all the country has to offer. The brand's role is to drive forward the country's tourism industry through awareness-raising campaigns and to provide a comprehensive array of information and resources for travelers to plan and enjoy unforgettable journeys. It aims to inspire travel to and within Saudi Arabia, enriching lives, and bridging cultures through the discovery of our unique wonders and warm hospitality. As the world's fastest-growing destination, Saudi, the heart of Arabia, is the most exciting new year-round destination.

SOURCE Saudi Travel Fair 2025