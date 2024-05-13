Saving 70% of water - New Irrigation System Revolutionizes Farming in Tropical Regions

TAIPEI, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After decades of dormancy, irrigation technology has finally received a sustainable upgrade.

According to Grand View Research, the global irrigation automation market size to be valued at USD 8.96 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% during the forecast period.

Potential Starts-up, AgriGaia, unveiled a groundbreaking irrigation system tailored for tropical climates with 8 years on site test and ready to go to the tropical region, like South East Asia.

Unlike traditional surface irrigation methods, AgriGaia's system operates entirely underground, mimicking the natural flow of nutrients and water in the earth's veins. This not only conserves water but also minimizes heat damage to crops. With pipelines directly reaching the roots, crops receive nutrients and water precisely where needed, fostering a healthy soil microbiome akin to gut health concepts. The system's efficiency has been demonstrated in practical field applications for over seven years, boasting water and labor savings, high yields, and excellent climate resilience.

Moreover, AgriGaia's integration of technology and scientific management has transformed agricultural practices, breaking the stereotype of labor-intensive farming. With this system, farming becomes a job that can be managed by women, offering a more sustainable and fulfilling livelihood.

In conclusion, AgriGaia's Underground Irrigation System represents a significant step towards sustainable agriculture in tropical regions, offering a promising solution for water conservation, soil health, and gender-inclusive farming practices especially family farmers that UN FAO advocated.

SOURCE AgriGaia