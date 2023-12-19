Savor the Season: Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay Invites You to The Dazzling Christmas Dinner at Goji Kitchen and Bar

Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay

19 Dec, 2023, 18:54 CST

BATAM, Indonesia, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay invites you to experience The Dazzling Christmas at Goji Kitchen and Bar, a festive celebration filled with delectable delights.

Savor the Festive Feast: Explore a wide selection menu at Goji Kitchen and Bar with Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay's Dazzling Christmas Dinner.
Experience the magic of Christmas with our specially crafted Dazzling Christmas Dinner at Goji Kitchen and Bar, priced at an enticing IDR 788,000,- per person. Indulge in a delectable culinary journey featuring a sumptuous spread of festive delicacies with 10 stations to choose. Feast on the ocean's bounty with selections like the Grilled Salmon with Miso Butter Sauce and indulge in premium meats like a Roast US Ribs Eye and many selection of the sweet treats, thoughtfully prepared by our skilled chefs to elevate your Christmas celebration.

The Dazzling Christmas Dinner at Goji Kitchen and Bar offers a festive ambiance filled with live music entertainment creating a delightful atmosphere for guests to revel in the spirit of the season. Enjoy the soulful tunes and holiday classics performed by talented musicians as you savor each delectable bite. Adding to the festive atmosphere, guests will be serenaded with enchanting Christmas carols, creating a truly magical experience that resonates with the joy and warmth of the holiday season.

For those seeking an intimate and memorable Christmas celebration, reservations for The Dazzling Christmas Dinner at Goji Kitchen and Bar can be made by contacting +62 813-7850-8181

For more information, please visit www.batammarriott.com or call +62 778 5707999. In addition, connect with Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay on Facebook and @batammarriottharbourbay and Instagram.

CONTACT:           Ratih Monika Putri                                                          
                                Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay                                                          
                                +62 895 0509 5832                                                                                        
                                [email protected]                   

SOURCE Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay

