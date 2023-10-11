We Know Every Grain That Goes In

SINGAPORE, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore's best artisanal breads by Hayley from BHF Pte Ltd are mouthwateringly scrumptious. Regardless of what you pick, all are excellent choices: Brioche Loaf, Nine Grain Toast Bread, Shokupan, Brioche Burger Buns, Potato Burger Buns, Wholemeal Quinoa Bread, Ciabatta, and Baguette. Also available are Crostini, Garlic Croutons, and Shortbread.

Hayley's bread creations emanate a delightful aroma even before your first bite, making them an ideal option for crafting sandwiches or enjoying as a quick, on-the-go snack.

Savour Heavenly Hayley Breads,Top Bakes by BHF Singapore From left: Hayley breads are delicious by themselves and even better with filings. Goomedo makes Japanese Mango, Chocolate, and Strawberry Rolls.

Founded in 2016 by BHF Pte Ltd – one of Singapore's largest manufacturers of Halal-certified bakery products, which also owns Baker's Heaven and Goomedo – the Hayley range is always fresh and delicious.

Everyone on the team is passionate about what they do, from baking to packaging to delivering the bread and bakes by truck to over 200 supermarkets such as NTUC FairPrice, Cold Storage, Sheng Siong, and Giant before sunrise.

The speciality loaves, buns, and baguette have received exceptional acclaim across multiple dimensions, including taste, texture, flavour, nutritional value, quality, and vegetarian appeal.

The Baguette, Nine Grain Toast Bread, and Wholemeal Quinoa Bread are all crafted to align with vegan preferences, providing a delectable choice for those following plant-based lifestyles. Furthermore, these remarkable products bear the distinction of being trans fat-free and proudly hold Halal certification, underscoring Hayley's commitment to excellence and inclusivity.

Although Hayley's breads are readily available in supermarkets, their homemade-like taste sets them apart. These substantial loaves offer a satisfying texture that tears gracefully, toasts perfectly, and calls for butter or spreads to elevate their already delightful taste. At the heart of Hayley's mission lies the commitment to nourish everyone with uniquely delicious bread varieties.

According to Mr Lau Kiat Hong, BHF's General Manager, "Hayley is more on the artisanal end of the scale than your typical supermarket-bought bread brand. We also produce shortbread, garlic croutons, and crostini at our Halal-certified factory.

Eating the Best & Healthiest Breads in Singapore

"Our ongoing research and development contribute to our high standards for flavour, texture, performance, shelf life, appearance, and nutritional value. We ensure our customers are completely satisfied, too, and continue to drive innovation through authenticity and transparency. We also listen to their feedback to improve our products. In addition, as the last few years have taught us that we all need to eat better, choosing to eat healthier, great-tasting bread actively contributes to a healthier, more balanced life. This choice fosters well-being from within."

Meticulous about ingredients and how they are processed, the brand has perfected the art of baking bread from scratch with pure, quality ingredients, including speciality flours and grains, which add a unique taste and texture. "Our goal is to meet the needs of discerning young parents, millennials, and other consumers who want quality bread that meets their individual values, healthy lifestyle, and hunger for variety," explains Mr Lau.

"The bread varieties we offer are affordable but of premium quality. What's more, they can be readily frozen and will still be as delicious when thawed. Essentially, we want our customers to know that there are healthy options available that won't burn a hole in your pocket," says Mr Lau.

Aside from its more artisanal products, Hayley wants consumers to know that it is passionate about its products that have been made with love and care. "When a customer is happy, so is Hayley," says Mr Lau.

Introducing the Hayley line of products:

Brioche Loaf: The slices are great on their own, filled with sweet or savoury fillings, or served as French toast.

Nine Grain Toast Bread: A delectable blend of nine carefully selected grains, each slice offers hearty textures that nourish and delight.

Wholemeal Quinoa Bread: The wholesome richness of whole grains meets the subtle crunch of quinoa, providing a satisfying taste that feeds the tastebuds and fuels the body.

Ciabatta: Its rustic crust, open crumb structure, and delicate flavour make every sandwich or bruschetta a culinary delight.

Baguette: With every bite, you'll experience an enchanting taste of Paris due to the crispy, golden crust and soft interior that have been impeccably crafted.

Shokupan: With its pillowy soft texture and sweet milky taste, this Japanese milk bread provides a satisfying experience.

Brioche Burger Buns: A harmonious fusion of culinary craftsmanship and flavour, our golden buns have a delectably soft interior and a luscious golden exterior.

Potato Burger Buns: The subtle sweetness of potatoes melds flawlessly with the softness of freshly baked bread, enhancing your burger experience with an unmatched blend of flavour and texture.

Crostini: Experience culinary elegance in a single bite, with each slice exquisitely toasted and crafted to delight the taste buds.

Garlic Crouton: With their golden brown charm and garlic-infused flavour, the croutons transform salads and soups into culinary adventures.

Shortbread, Cranberry Shortbread, and Chocolate Shortbread: Perfectly buttery and crumbly, this classic treat melts in your mouth.

Besides Hayley, BHF oversees the production of more than 200 types of bakery products, from artisanal breads and rolls to pies, and patisserie, including croissants, cookies, and Danishes. Baker's Heaven by BHF also produces frozen bakes such as 8" Pizza Base (Round), 8" Wholemeal Pizza Base (Square), Garlic Butter Bread, and Puff Pastry. Goomedo produces Japanese Chocolate Roll, Japanese Mango Roll, and Japanese Strawberry Roll.

Singapore's leading celebrities Zoe Tay, Huang Biren, Jean Danker, Tang Miao Ling, Jin Yin Ji, Brandon Wong, Aileen Tan, Phyllis Quek, and Chen Xiu Huan have all tried Singapore's Top Breads from Hayley and their favourites are Brioche Loaf, Nine Grain, Wholemeal Quinoa, and Baguette. They also like Goomedo's Japanese rolls and BHF Singapore's B2B items such as chicken pie, brownie slab cake, and blackforest cake.

For more information, please contact [email protected], or visit their website at www.bhf.com.sg

For more information on products, please visit

Website: bhf.com.sg/

www.facebook.com/HayleySingapore

www.facebook.com/bakersheavensg

www.facebook.com/GoomedoSingapore

www.instagram.com/hayley_singapore

www.instagram.com/bhfbakersheaven

www.instagram.com/goomedo.singapore

To download more photos please access the link here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/zvjds9xy3x9hk7r2e6zf3/h?dl=0

SOURCE BHF Pte Ltd