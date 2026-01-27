Say It With Flowers -- Celebrate Love with Elegant Valentine's Day Flowers & Bouquets from JM Flower

SINGAPORE, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, make every moment unforgettable with premium valentines flower arrangements from JM Flower. Designed to convey heartfelt affection and timeless romance, the new selection of Valentine's Day flowers brings beauty, emotion and meaning to one of the most anticipated gifting occasions of the year.

Explore the complete collection of romantic bouquets and floral gifts at:

https://jm.com.sg/collections/valentines-day-flowers

JM Flower Valentine Day Bouquet 20% Off + Free Delivery

A Blooming Expression of Love — Curated for Every Romance

Flowers have long been a classic symbol of love, passion and appreciation. In 2026, couples and loved ones are continuing to embrace floral gifts as timeless expressions of affection — with modern twists on tradition including mix-style arrangements, soft palettes, and personalised bouquets that speak directly to the heart.

Whether you prefer classic red roses or contemporary seasonal blooms, JM Flower's valentines bouquet flowers range offers something for every relationship milestone — from first date celebrations to decades of shared memories.

The Perfect Bouquet for Every Love Story

Romantic Roses — A favourite choice for Valentine's Day, roses remain the quintessential valentines flower that never goes out of style.

A favourite choice for Valentine's Day, roses remain the quintessential valentines flower that never goes out of style. Artisan Floral Designs — Hand-crafted Valentine bouquets that blend colour, texture and fragrance for a memorable impression.

Hand-crafted that blend colour, texture and fragrance for a memorable impression. Floral Gifts & Boxes — For those who want flowers paired with thoughtful extras for a complete Valentine's Day surprise.

Find all these and more in our curated collection at:

https://jm.com.sg/collections/valentines-day-flowers

Same-Day Delivery & Hassle-Free Shopping

Understanding the busy pace of modern life, JM Flower offers same-day delivery options — ensuring your Valentine's bouquet flowers arrive fresh, beautiful and right on time. With a seamless online experience and a wide variety of arrangements, you can shop with confidence even at the last minute.

Why Flowers Still Lead the Way in Valentine's Gifting

Despite evolving gifting trends, flowers continue to be the most impactful way to express love. From the classic red rose to alternative blooms that reflect personality and intention, Valentine's Day flowers remain unmatched in their emotional resonance.

"Flowers are a universal language of love — they communicate sincerity at a glance," said a spokesperson for JM Flower.

About JM Flower

JM Flower is a Singapore-based florist specialising in handcrafted floral arrangements and meaningful gift experiences. With a focus on quality, creativity and sentiment, JM Flower delivers memorable bouquets and flower gifts for all life's special moments.

