SayHeart Announces AI-Powered Visual-to-Text Transformation Pilot Testing for Dental X-Rays, with Kindlehouse Dentistry Partnership

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SayHeart, the groundbreaking health tech firm, is excited to announce the beginning of its pilot testing phase for a revolutionary visual-to-text transformation feature, focusing on dental X-ray images. This advanced AI-driven solution is aimed at demystifying complex medical imaging, transforming them into easily understandable narratives.

The partnership with Kindlehouse Dentistry, a well-regarded local practice in Malaysia, marks the real-world application of SayHeart's AI technology in a live dental care environment. The collaboration is set to significantly cut down the time spent on image analysis and interpretation by dentists.

"SayHeart's AI technology is adept at identifying key dental health markers in X-ray images, including potential decay, crowns, fillings, impacted teeth, and bone levels," states the SayHeart co-founder, Khong Loon "This technology moves beyond mere detection - it provides clear, actionable insights that pave the way for enhanced dental care quality."

Dr. Lee Chian Yin, the founder of Kindlehouse Dental Clinic, shared her excitement about the partnership: "Integrating SayHeart's innovative AI technology into our practice represents a promising leap in modern dentistry. We expect a marked increase in our service efficiency, and most importantly, we envision a future where our patients are more informed and more in control of their oral health. This is truly empowering."

With the unique blend of SayHeart's AI prowess and Kindlehouse Dentistry's commitment to comprehensive oral care, the dental healthcare landscape is set to change significantly - making health data not only more accessible but also engaging and empowering for everyone involved.

For more information about SayHeart and its pioneering health tech solutions, please visit www.sayheart.ai

About SayHeart:

SayHeart is an advanced health tech company using AI to translate complex health data into understandable and actionable narratives. Committed to making health information accessible and empowering, SayHeart is revolutionizing the healthcare industry.

About Kindlehouse Dental Clinic:

Kindlehouse Dental Clinic, established in December 2017 by Dr. Lee Chian Yin, aims to provide every household in Klang Valley with accurate and comprehensive oral care information. With a unique blend of home, play area, and dental clinic, Kindlehouse ensures that its patients feel relaxed and well taken care of, delivering a uniquely comforting dental care experience.

https://www.kindlehousedental.com/

