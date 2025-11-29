SC Asset Appoints All Well Corp as Exclusive Global Sales Partner for STILL Sukhumvit 20 Condominium

BANGKOK, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SC Asset Corporation Public Company Limited has officially appointed All Well Corp Company Limited as its Exclusive Partner for international sales of STILL Sukhumvit 20, the company's new ultra-luxury flagship condominium situated in the heart of Sukhumvit — one of Bangkok's most vibrant and sought-after districts. This strategic partnership further elevates SC Asset's global presence and reinforces its outreach across key international markets, including mainland China, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and other emerging regions.

SC Asset and All Well Corp celebrate a new chapter at STILL Sukhumvit 20.

According to Ms. Pitchakorn Meesak, Senior Executive Vice President – Global Network at SC Asset, the decision to appoint All Well Corp reflects the company's confidence in the partner's expertise in the high-end property segment and its strong international client network. All Well Corp has previously played a pivotal role in introducing several SC Asset projects—such as Reference Ekkamai—to international audiences with outstanding results.

Ms. Pitchakorn notes that All Well Corp's deep understanding of luxury buyer behavior, combined with its cross-border connections, will be instrumental in positioning STILL Sukhumvit 20 within key global markets. "We believe All Well Corp will reinforce trust in the SC Asset brand among international buyers and deliver the unique story of STILL Sukhumvit 20 to audiences worldwide with precision and impact,"

— Ms. Pitchakorn Meesak

For All Well Corp, the collaboration marks an important opportunity to showcase Thai luxury real estate on the global stage. Mr. Zhen Jiang, Li (Zac), Co-Founder of All Well Corp, notes that SC Asset is widely recognized as one of Thailand's leading developers, particularly praised for its attention to quality and its distinguished after-sales service—qualities highly valued by the company's international clients.

He emphasizes that Mid-Sukhumvit remains one of Bangkok's most well-known CBD zones among expatriates and investors. "With its refined design, high-quality materials, and strong development credentials, STILL Sukhumvit 20 is exceptionally well-positioned to attract discerning buyers and global business leaders," — Mr. Zhen Jiang, Li

Beyond sales management, All Well Corp will collaborate closely with SC Asset in crafting market-specific communication strategies focused on mainland China, Myanmar, Hong Kong, and Taiwan—regions where demand for Thai luxury residences continues to accelerate.

A New Benchmark for Luxury Living in Mid-Sukhumvit

Located at the gateway of Sukhumvit Soi 20 and just steps from BTS Asoke and BTS Phrom Phong, STILL Sukhumvit 20 is thoughtfully crafted as a refined "home in the city," tailored for those who appreciate understated luxury and exceptional convenience. The development is within walking distance of Bangkok's most dynamic lifestyle destinations near the EM District—including Emsphere, EmQuartier, and Emporium—and is surrounded by International Schools, Michelin-rated restaurants and five-star hotels.

The project spans 3,549.6 sq.m. and features a 30-storey tower comprising 124 residential units and one commercial unit. Signature elements include a 175% parking ratio (217 cars), private lifts for every residence, and pet-allowed living, all designed to meet the expectations of high-end urban lifestyles. Unit types range from 2-bedroom residences to penthouses (85–439 sq.m.), with prices starting from THB 30 million.

The "Collector's House": A Curated Urban Sanctuary

STILL Sukhumvit 20 embraces the design concept of a "Collector's House," curating each living space with the elegance of a modern château. The project blends Modern Classic aesthetics with soft, timeless sophistication, guiding residents through thoughtfully crafted experiences—from the Porte Cochere and Great Hall to a tranquil Secret Passage and light-filled Courtyard.

Common areas are thoughtfully crafted to evoke the atmosphere of a grand private residence, beginning with the Ground Floor, which features the Foyer of the House, Living Room, Conservatory Room, Business Lounge, Pet Yard, and the serene Collector's Garden. The 8th Floor Wellness Zone extends this sense of elevated living through spaces dedicated to relaxation and rejuvenation, including the Retreat Lounge, Spa, Onsen, Playroom, Dressing Room, the light-filled Orangery Dining Lounge, and an inviting Grill Yard. Higher up, the 26th–27th Floor Residence Club offers an exclusive collection of lifestyle amenities such as the Poolside Lounge, Home Gym, Still Pool, Kid's Pool, Thermal Pool, Pilates & Yoga Studio, Movie Room, and Golf Room, completing a holistic suite of leisure and wellness experiences. Residents will also enjoy 24-hour Concierge Service, introduced in partnership with Linton and supported by training from Nailert, highlighting SC Asset's commitment to delivering world-class hospitality and truly elevated living.

With its prime location, curated design, and strengthened partnership between SC Asset and All Well Corp, STILL Sukhumvit 20 stands out as one of Bangkok's most notable luxury launches—where "Luxury is Ordinary" defines everyday living. As SC Asset continues its global expansion, this collaboration represents an important step in showcasing Thai luxury living to a broader international audience.

For further information or inquiries, please reach us at:

[email protected]

+66 (0)65 050 5454

