SC Unveils Thailand's Most Prestigious Ultra-Luxury Residences for the Global Elite

BANGKOK, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the vision of SC Master of Luxury, SC Asset Corporation Public Company Limited, one of Thailand's leading real estate developers, unveils its flagship ultra-luxury residential collection under the SC Urban Luxury Collection and SCOPE Collection, presenting some of Bangkok's most prestigious addresses crafted for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and discerning global citizens seeking exceptional living experiences in Thailand.

SC Master of Luxury — A Legacy of Thailand's Evolving Luxury Vision

Under the vision of SC Master of Luxury, SC presents its flagship ultra-luxury houses and condominiums — redefining prestigious living for the world’s most discerning homeowners in Bangkok.

For more than two decades, SC has continuously shaped Thailand's premium residential landscape — from high-rise residences to landmark single-detached homes — through a commitment to design excellence, craftsmanship, privacy, and long-term value creation.

Guided by the philosophy of SC Master of Luxury, SC believes true luxury is not defined by excess, but by the freedom to live effortlessly — within expansive spaces thoughtfully designed to embrace every lifestyle, complemented by timeless craftsmanship, uncompromising quality, and responsible after-sales care that continue long after move-in.

Reflecting the evolution of SC's luxury vision, each flagship residence introduced year after year represents a new benchmark in architectural design, exclusivity, and refined living. Today, SC's flagship portfolio reflects a modern interpretation of luxury — where architecture, location, lifestyle, privacy, and bespoke services are thoughtfully blended to create elevated living experiences for the global elite.

Under the SCOPE Collection, SCOPE Thonglor stands as SC's flagship penthouse condominium — crafted with timeless elegance, exceptional craftsmanship, and refined urban sophistication — while SONLE Residences represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury single-detached living under SC's Urban Luxury Collection, together reinforcing the essence of SC Master of Luxury.

SCOPE Thonglor — Full-Floor Penthouse Living in the Heart of Thonglor

SCOPE Thonglor further reinforces SC's position within Thailand's luxury residential market as an all-penthouse condominium designed by world-renowned designer Thomas Juul-Hansen, internationally recognised for luxury residential, hospitality, and retail projects including One57 and Sutton Tower in Manhattan. Guided by the design philosophy of "Less, but Lasting," the project reflects bespoke minimalist living through timeless architecture and meticulously curated interiors.

Located in Sukhumvit Thonglor — widely regarded as Bangkok's wealthiest and most prestigious lifestyle district — the project offers direct connectivity to BTS Thonglor while combining expansive living spaces with exceptional privacy.

Designed as a 32-storey full-floor penthouse development offering only 18 residences, SCOPE Thonglor features simplex, duplex, and triplex layouts ranging from 415 to 756.5 square metres, with each residence incorporating a unique stacked balcony design that enhances privacy and exclusivity.

The penthouse layouts are thoughtfully planned to separate private residential areas from entertaining and living spaces, with every room enjoying panoramic city views. Expansive 3.2-metre full-height insulated glass windows invite abundant natural light while minimising heat and sound transmission. To ensure uninterrupted comfort, the building is equipped with a hospital-grade full-load generator providing zero power outage assurance, alongside integrated maid's quarters for added convenience.

Interior finishes are hand-selected by Thomas Juul-Hansen and complemented by German-crafted SIEMATIC kitchen cabinetry, GAGGENAU appliances from the brand's flagship 400 Series, and luxury refrigeration and wine preservation systems by SUB-ZERO. Built-in furniture is crafted by LEMA from Italy, combining contemporary aesthetics with refined craftsmanship to deliver an elevated living experience. Residences start from THB 189 million.

SONLE Residences — The Pinnacle of Private Luxury Living

Leading the collection is SONLE Residences, one of SC's most exceptional residential creations, reserved for only five ultra-luxury three-storey residences, each offering approximately 1,300–1,500 square metres of living space and equipped with private lift access.

Every residence features 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, 6 parking spaces, 3 multipurpose rooms, and 2 maid's quarters. Situated in the heart of Ratchadaphisek Road with the Si Rat Expressway just three minutes away, the project provides direct connectivity to Bangkok's major business and lifestyle districts.

Architecturally designed by award-winning IDIN Architects with interiors by internationally renowned hospitality design firm HBA, SONLE Residences reflects a sophisticated balance between contemporary architecture, privacy, and timeless luxury living.

Each residence is thoughtfully centred around a private courtyard garden, creating a lush sanctuary that allows natural light to flow throughout the home while fostering tranquility, reducing external noise, and enhancing natural ventilation through carefully integrated architectural openings.

More than simply an ultra-luxury residence defined by scale and value, SONLE Residences is conceived as a work of living art — seamlessly blending world-class architecture with meticulously curated craftsmanship.

Further elevating the living experience, the residences feature a curated selection of materials and furnishings sourced from globally renowned manufacturers across Italy, Germany, Poland, Sweden, and Finland — reflecting SC's belief that exceptional craftsmanship and timeless materials are the true language of luxury living.

Recently, SONLE Residences further reinforced its international prestige with the recognition of "Best Residential Property Thailand" at the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2026–2027, reflecting SC's continued commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, architectural excellence, and elevated ultra-luxury living standards.

Beyond the residences themselves, homeowners are introduced to "Linton," SC's exclusive after-sales lifestyle platform offering privileges including a 24-hour personal butler, curated wellness experiences, and premium lifestyle services. Residences start from THB 260 million.

95E1 — Exquisite Craftsmanship in Bangkok's Eastern Corridor

95E1 presents a private collection of only 10 ultra-luxury residences located within Bangkok's prestigious eastern corridor along the Ekamai–Ramintra Expressway.

Developed under the concept of "Exquisite Craftsmanship," each three-storey residence offers approximately 846 square metres of refined living space featuring a private pool villa, dramatic double-volume living lounge, elegant poolside dining area, penthouse-style master bedroom, and supercar garage.

Designed for elevated family living, each residence features four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, expansive parking for supercars, dedicated maid's quarters, private elevator access, and a private swimming pool — all thoughtfully integrated to deliver exceptional comfort, privacy, and exclusivity within one of Bangkok's most prestigious residential enclaves.

Reflecting its international recognition, 95E1 received the "Best Residential Property Thailand" award at the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2023–2024. Residences start from THB 90 million.

Shaping the Future of Luxury Living in Thailand

All residences within SC's flagship ultra-luxury collection are ready for immediate move-in, offering discerning homeowners the opportunity to begin their next chapter without compromise.

As the philosophy of SC Master of Luxury continues to evolve, each flagship residence introduced by SC year after year reflects the company's enduring commitment to timeless craftsmanship, sophisticated design, expansive living, exceptional privacy, and elevated lifestyle experiences.

Today, through the SC Urban Luxury Collection and SCOPE Collection, SC continues to shape a new chapter of ultra-luxury living in Thailand for the world's most discerning homeowners.

Book your private viewing today and experience SC's most prestigious residences crafted under the vision of SC Master of Luxury.

For more information:

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LINE Official: @scassetglobal

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SOURCE SC Asset Corporation Public Company Limited