ScaleUp Bio Announces Fusionopolis Ventures Joining ADM as Shareholder

The partnership supports ScaleUp Bio's next phase of growth as a precision fermentation CDMO in Asia.

SINGAPORE, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ScaleUp Bio Pte. Ltd. ("ScaleUp Bio") today announced that Fusionopolis Ventures Pte. Ltd. ("FVPL"), a subsidiary of Economic Development Innovations Singapore Pte. Ltd. ("EDIS"), will join ADM as a shareholder in ScaleUp Bio, supporting the company's next phase of growth as a precision fermentation contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) in Asia. FVPL is committed to building a leading biomanufacturing platform in Asia, supporting high-quality jobs and capability development, and partnering with industrial leaders to strengthen execution and market access.

As Singapore's first and largest precision fermentation CDMO, ScaleUp Bio supports innovators in scaling from development through pilot and into commercial production. With its commercial pilot facility jointly operated with A*STAR Singapore Institute of Food and Biotechnology Innovation (SIFBI), and industrial capabilities now consolidated in Tuas, ScaleUp Bio is strengthening its position as a world-class CDMO focused on high-value bio-based specialty molecules across the cosmetics, pharmaceutical, energy, specialty chemical, food and nutrition sectors.

This integrated operating footprint enables a more seamless path from process development through scale-up and manufacturing, helping customers bring precision fermentation products to market more efficiently. In doing so, ScaleUp Bio addresses a critical infrastructure gap for companies seeking high-quality fermentation capacity to support commercialisation.

ScaleUp Bio's customers can expect continuity of operations from its licensed and certified Singapore facility, further strengthened by fresh capital, aligned strategic backing and a sharpened focus on execution. This next phase enhances the company's ability to serve customers as an integrated platform, helping reduce execution complexity, accelerate timelines and support more confident commercial scale-up.

Philip Yeo, Chairman, EDIS said: "This investment reflects our conviction in platforms that combine deep technical capability with disciplined scale-up execution. ScaleUp Bio's CDMO platform in Singapore offers a strategic launchpad, with its regulatory strength and manufacturing ecosystem. In the same way that Singapore has become a manufacturing hub for biopharmaceuticals, I see this as the beginning of a broader regional platform designed to serve the growing biomanufacturing needs of Asia and beyond in precision fermentation."

Fabiana Bianchi, President of Asia-Pacific, ADM said: "Precision fermentation is opening new opportunities to produce bio-based ingredients and solutions efficiently and at scale. Our continued partnership with ScaleUp Bio reflects ADM's commitment to bringing these innovations to market across a growing range of industries."

Aaron Yeo, General Manager, ScaleUp Bio said: "With FVPL's support, ScaleUp Bio will sharpen our focus as a world-class CDMO for high-value bio-based specialty molecules. With our pilot and industrial capabilities now consolidated into a single operating footprint in Singapore, we can provide a more seamless and efficient path from process development through scale-up and manufacturing. This strengthens our ability to support innovators across multiple industrial applications."

About ScaleUp Bio

ScaleUp Bio is a Singapore-based precision fermentation CDMO focused on enabling the scale-up and manufacture of high-value bio-based specialty molecules. The company provides integrated process development, pilot scale-up and manufacturing capabilities to support customers from development through commercial production. Serving applications across multiple industries, ScaleUp Bio is positioned to help address the growing global need for high-quality fermentation infrastructure. Learn more at www.scaleupbio.com.

About Fusionopolis Ventures (FVPL)

Fusionopolis Ventures Pte. Ltd. is an investment holding company and a subsidiary of Economic Development Innovations Singapore Pte. Ltd.

About Economic Development Innovations Singapore (EDIS)

EDIS is an alternative investment management firm with a balanced private and public equity portfolio, investing in transformative companies rooted in cutting-edge technology and led by the former economic strategist of Singapore, Mr. Philip Yeo. Learn more at www.edis.sg.

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We're an essential global agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. We're a premier human and animal nutrition provider, offering one of the industry's broadest portfolios of ingredients and solutions from nature. We're a trailblazer in health and well-being, with an industry-leading range of products for consumers looking for new ways to live healthier lives. We're a cutting-edge innovator, guiding the way to a future of new bio-based consumer and industrial solutions. And we're leading in business-driven sustainability efforts that support a strong agricultural sector, resilient supply chains, and a vast and growing bioeconomy. Around the globe, our expertise and innovation are meeting critical needs from harvest to home. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Safe Harbour Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

For media enquiries, please contact:

ScaleUp Bio

Mr. Aaron Yeo

[email protected]

EDIS

Mr. Samuel Chen

[email protected]

ADM

Ms. Rachel Loo

[email protected]

+65 9384 9849

SOURCE Scaleup Bio Pte Ltd