AMSTERDAM, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ScamAdviser today announced a strategic integration with solutions from leading TrustTech company Gogolook, the developer of Whoscall, to combine cutting-edge risk analysis and tailored anti-scam technologies combating digital threats across phone numbers, SMS, and domains online. ScamAdviser's extensive databases now comprise over 60 million domain records and 2.6 billion phone numbers, covering nearly all factors in digital scams and powering the most powerful anti-scam AI engine in the world.

ScamAdviser to Enhance Scam Protection for Global Businesses with the World’s Most Powerful Anti-scam AI Engine

Escalating Risks from AI-Driven Scams Targeting Businesses Worldwide

Recent Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) research reveals that scams impact over 25.5% of the global population, with annual losses surpassing more than 1% of global GDP. LexisNexis reports that for every dollar lost to a scam by a customer, businesses incur costs up to four times higher due to the need to cover litigation, administration, and compensation.

In response, Australia, the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Singapore have begun drafting regulations that require businesses to assume responsibility for customer scams and financial losses. These all demonstrated that scams have become a critical issue for businesses worldwide.

"The era of AI-driven scams has officially arrived," said Jorij Abraham, Managing Director of ScamAdviser. "Strengthening anti-scam capabilities is now a top priority for businesses to ensure compliance, sustainability, and customer trust. As AI large language models become more accurate, the competitive edge in software will rely on key data access and specialized AI expertise. ScamAdviser's Anti-Scam Intelligence (ASI) technology is central to our solutions, offering businesses and end-users real-time scam defense. ScamAdviser is creating the world's largest anti-scam ecosystem, uniting over 400 government agencies, non-profits, and companies."

Fortifying Business Scam Defense with ScamAdviser Solutions

To meet the growing demand for robust scam protection, ScamAdviser and Gogolook techniques merge into enterprise solutions, powering offerings including Anti-Scam Intelligence (ASI) Solutions, Watchmen Brand Protection service, and Identity Suite.

The ASI solution incorporates customized AI-driven anti-scam technology and a world-class scam data network into business operations, enhancing customer protection and safety. Companies can leverage these solutions through API or SDK integration to augment their existing products with advanced anti-scam capabilities or choose to have ScamAdviser directly support the creation of dedicated scam prevention services. The newly developed Deepfake Voice Detection System can identify and counter generative AI and Deepfake scams in real-time.

Watchmen Brand Protection service helps companies detect and block spoofed phone numbers, SMS, and websites, safeguarding their reputations and trust. Identity Suite uses big data to detect scams and dummy accounts, ensuring customer compliance, reducing risks, and maintaining service quality.

ScamAdviser's technology is currently utilized by leading companies across sectors, including e-commerce, cybersecurity, and social media. Google also highlights TrustScore ratings for shoppers trying to learn more about a merchant online in several global markets. In addition, ScamAdviser offers free risk assessment services through websites for over 7 million monthly active users in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. This service will soon be available as a mobile app for users.

Looking ahead, ScamAdviser is committed to building a global scam prevention ecosystem. Beyond integrating technology, the companies plan to drive anti-scam innovation and collaborate with governments, banks, NPOs, telecoms, and ISPs to establish a cross-border anti-scam ecosystem that addresses the evolving challenges of the AI era.

About ScamAdviser

ScamAdviser, a leading brand in global enterprise scam prevention solutions, based in Amsterdam, Netherlands. It provides global corporate clients with anti-scam technology implementation and consultancy services. Leveraging AI and a comprehensive database network, ScamAdviser has developed its own website risk rating technology. This technology is integrated with Gogolook's enterprise scam prevention solutions and phone number database, creating the world's most complete digital anti-scam database.

ScamAdviser excels in implementing customized anti-scam technologies into corporate operations, helping clients protect consumers and stay ahead of global compliance trends. As a foundation member of the Global Anti-Scam Alliance, ScamAdviser's partners and clients span across Europe, the Americas, and Asia, including law enforcement agencies, consumer protection organizations, financial institutions, telecom operators, cybersecurity service providers, and brand consultants. With the world's largest scam database, we share insights with 400+ partners, collectively protecting more than 1 billion consumers worldwide.

For more information, please refer to: https://www.scamadviser.com

SOURCE ScamAdviser