SCANOLOGY Hosts India Partner Summit 2026 and Opens India Calibration Center

NOIDA, India, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SCANOLOGY, a global provider of industrial-grade 3D measurement and digital inspection solutions, successfully hosted the SCANOLOGY India Partner Summit 2026–India Calibration Center Opening Ceremony & Partner Appreciation Event at its newly established office and calibration center in Noida.

The event brought together selected strategic partners, customers, and industry representatives to celebrate an important milestone in SCANOLOGY's development in India. Held under the theme "Stronger Partnership. Shared Growth. Greater Impact.", the gathering combined an opening ceremony, partner appreciation activities, technical exchanges, and a tour of the new facility.

The opening of the India Calibration Center reflects SCANOLOGY's long-term commitment to strengthening its localized operations and service capabilities. The facility will support customers and partners through professional calibration services, technical consultation, application support, product demonstrations, and training resources.

By establishing these capabilities locally, SCANOLOGY aims to provide faster response times, closer technical collaboration, and more efficient support for manufacturers across India.

"Today is not only the opening of a new facility, but the beginning of a new chapter for SCANOLOGY in India," said Arshad Jamal, Country Manager of SCANOLOGY India.

"India is one of the world's most dynamic manufacturing markets. Through this center, we are bringing trusted precision closer to our partners and customers while strengthening our ability to provide localized support and services. This investment reflects our confidence in India's manufacturing future and our commitment to growing together with our partners."

During the event, guests participated in the official inauguration ceremony, facility tours, technology presentations, and discussions on the future of intelligent manufacturing, digital quality control, and industrial metrology.

The establishment of the India Calibration Center represents another step in SCANOLOGY's global localization strategy. It also responds to the growing demand for advanced 3D measurement, intelligent inspection, and digital manufacturing technologies across industries including automotive, aerospace, energy, rail transportation, heavy equipment, and advanced manufacturing.

Serving more than 10,000 enterprises in over 70 countries, SCANOLOGY provides metrology-grade 3D scanners, optical tracking systems, portable coordinate measurement solutions, automated inspection systems, and intelligent software platforms.

With its expanded local presence, SCANOLOGY will continue working closely with Indian partners and manufacturers to improve quality, increase productivity, and accelerate digital transformation through trusted 3D metrology technologies and responsive local support.

SOURCE SCANOLOGY