Scent-ify Your Space with SCENTIFY, a Breakthrough Fabric and Car Freshener from Enchanteur

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home is more than just a shelter. It is a special place that keeps families together; a place where much of our lifetime memories are created; and the place where we often look forward to retiring for some good rest, relaxation, and spending quality time with our loved ones after a hard day of working. To sum it all up, home is where our hearts belong.

Besides comfort, cleanliness and ambience, the scent also plays an integral part in transforming one's home into a homely personal paradise by providing it with a great ambiance. A house that is lavished with the heady scents of luxurious perfumes is likely to create a greater desire in anyone to call it a day and return to their personal spaces, enjoying the sense of tranquillity, happiness and ease the home provides.

Armed with more than 30 years of experience in fine fragrance creation, Enchanteur is adding a new chapter to its diverse product range with the new development of SCENTIFY, a breakthrough range of fabric and car fresheners, richly scented with fine fragrances used in luxurious perfumes. Combining the groundbreaking OdorForce™ technology that has been tested and proven to deodorise unpleasant odours with a delightful blend of fine essential oils and fragrances such as Lavender, Cedarwood, Musk, Peach, and Raspberry, SCENTIFY freshens the atmosphere of your personal spaces and leaves a long-lasting scent that lasts twice longer. Furthermore, the SCENTIFY range is also formulated by Enchanteur, to suit the needs and lifestyles modern of Malaysian consumers.

"A good scent is a great indicator of cleanliness and great presentation. In a tropical hot and humid country like Malaysia, unpleasant odour is a common problem, especially in pet-keeping households," says Krishnamurthy Sriram, CEO and Executive Director of Wipro Unza Malaysia. "While most fabric fresheners may deodorise and to some extent, eliminate bacteria, oftentimes the freshness is temporary. Not to forget, some would leave visible stains on the fabric surface — even after the liquid has fully evaporated. Thus, considering these issues and backed by our 30 years of fine fragrance expertise, the Enchanteur perfumers or "noses" have blended a heady mixture of premium scents to create signature perfumes and worked closely with Wipro Unza scientists to formulate ground-breaking scented fabric and car fresheners that effectively eliminate the unwanted odours and leave your personal spaces or cars with a luxurious long-lasting scent."

Sriram adds, "For more than three decades, Enchanteur has taken pride in being an iconic fine perfumer to the discerning Malaysian consumers. Enchanteur's range of luxurious perfumes has often been associated with European sophistication and elegance. With the release of our SCENTIFY range, loyal Enchanteur fans are able to give their residences or cars the same mesmerising scent experience with lingering aroma of our renowned perfumes. Furthermore, as perfumes are known to inspire beautiful memories, the long-lasting scent left by SCENTIFY fabric and car fresheners will certainly create the desire for you to leave all that is ongoing and be in your favourite personal space, either in your home or your car and enjoy every moment.

Available in two formats — Eau de Fabric and Eau de Car — SCENTIFY unveils a new level of lush perfume experience to the car and home with a rich infusion of luxurious scents, bursting with fruity, musky and woody notes — all exclusively blended by Enchanteur's expert "noses".

Packaged in an easy-to-use spray bottle, the SCENTIFY Eau de Fabric range is suitable for fabrics that are difficult to wash such as upholstery, curtains, and mattresses, as well as various types of surfaces. Furthermore, it is also powered by OdorForce™ technology that eliminates odour and 99.9% bacteria and germs.

SCENTIFY Eau de Fabric Sparkling Fruit é 370ml, RM9.50 ( West Malaysia ) / RM10.00 ( East Malaysia )

é Delivering a sweet scent to your personal space, the SCENTIFY Sparkling is a fragrant fountain of joy, rich with a fruity mixture of notes derived from peaches, raspberries and delicate white flowers. SCENTIFY Eau de Fabric Magical Clouds 370ml, RM9.50 ( West Malaysia ) / RM10.00 ( East Malaysia )

Blended to create a soothing and calming sensorial environment, the SCENTIFY Magical Clouds uplifts your surroundings and calm your senses with a magical mixture of enticing yet warm notes derived from Lily of the Valley, Musk and Sandalwood. SCENTIFY Eau de Fabric Floral Symphony 370ml, RM9.50 ( West Malaysia ) / RM10.00 ( East Malaysia )

Blissfully blended with Lavender and light scents, the SCENTIFY Floral Symphony, as its variant suggests, creates a beautiful picture of being at the beginning of Spring with classical floral accords of Lavender, Jasmine and Musk.

Looking for a way to enhance your daily driving experience with a more pleasant ambiance or wanting to have a peace of mind throughout a long car journey? SCENTIFY Eau de Car is what your car needs. With three distinctive scent variants, the car freshener can be utilised in two different ways: Clipping it on the air-conditioning vents of the car or simply hanging it on the rearview mirror. The range is also powered by OdorForce™ technology that eliminates unpleasant odours such as sweat and tobacco.

SCENTIFY Eau de Car Scarlet Ruby 14ml, RM9.90 ( West Malaysia ) / RM10.40 ( East Malaysia )

Luxurious as its name, SCENTIFY Eau de Car Scarlet Ruby brings forth an aromatic yet rich fragrant sensation with delicious notes derived from Bergamot, Strawberry, Raspberry, Jasmine and Musk. SCENTIFY Eau de Car Yuzu-licious Bouquet 14ml, RM9.90 ( West Malaysia ) / RM10.40 ( East Malaysia )

A citrusy treat that awakes your tired senses, SCENTIFY Eau de Car Yuzu-licious Bouquet boasts an impressive yet immersive notes of Bergamot, Lemon, Green Tea, floral accords and Cedarwood. SCENTIFY Eau de Car Aquatic Symphony 14ml, RM9.90 ( West Malaysia ) / RM10.40 ( East Malaysia )

Bringing forth the feeling of a splendid seaside summer vacation, SCENTIFY de Car Aquattic Symphony presents a marvellous underwater journey through a luxury perfume's perspective with an eclectic mix of marine and floral accords, enveloped in both ambery and woody notes.

Thus, start scent-ifying your home and cars with SCENTIFY by Enchanteur today and create more great memories and pleasant journeys within your private sanctuary. SCENTIFY by Enchanteur Eau de Fabric and Eau de Car range is available now at all major retailers, supermarkets, and hypermarkets nationwide.

