SCENTIFY by ENCHANTEUR, the new fabric freshener brand in Malaysia, ironed its way into a 24-hour marathon.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to transform your daily chores into a fragrant experience with SCENTIFY by Enchanteur, the newest fabric freshener collection from Malaysia's beloved perfume brand. This exciting launch is being celebrated with a fantastic 24-hour ironing event at MYDIN Hypermarket USJ. Picture this: 80 dedicated "ironing enthusiasts" smoothing out wrinkles from over 10,000 pieces of clothing! It's not just about ironing; it's about creating a long-lasting fresh and luxurious atmosphere.

Left - Mr. Syed Ashiq Bin Syed Ansari (Scentify), Mr. Aaron Bong Keng Jin (The Malaysia Book of Records), Ms. Rozaina binti Mahmod (Scentify), Dato' Murad Ali Mydin Mohamed, Executive Director of Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad, and Datin Wira Dr. Hajah Siti Hawa Mohd, Executive Director of Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad.

This 24-hour marathon, starting on 29th November, highlights the superiority of SCENTIFY by Enchanteur Eau de Fabric. It's not just a freshener; it's a companion in your daily ironing routine, making the process smoother, calming your senses, and leaving a lasting fragrance on your clothes.

The SCENTIFY Eau de Fabric and Eau de Car range were created in response to the growing demand for fabric and car fresheners that do more than just eliminate or mask odours. The SCENTIFY Eau de Fabric freshener turns your house chores into a delight and comes in 3 different premium fragrances that will uplift your mood. Enchanteur is committed to enhancing your lifestyle, and SCENTIFY Eau de Fabric is proof of that dedication.

To ramp up the excitement, celebrities like singer Wany Hasrita and actor Izzue Islam join in with an "ironing duet" as the finale to the 24-hour countdown. The highlight? A record-breaking 10,700 pieces of clothing were ironed in just one day, earning SCENTIFY by Enchanteur Eau de Fabric a spot in the Malaysia Book of Records for "The Most Clothes Ironed in a Day."

The official certificate was presented by The Malaysia Book of Records to Puan Rozaina & Encik Syed Ashiq from the SCENTIFY Brand Team, as well as to the Executive Directors of Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad, Yang Berbahagia Datin Wira Dr Hajah Siti Hawa Mohd and Yang Berbahagia Dato' Murad Ali Mydin Mohamed, respectively.

Beyond the record, this marathon and certification showcase SCENTIFY Eau de Fabric as a must-have "friend" in every household. It's not just a fabric freshener; it's an elevated cleaning experience with a refreshing and enlightening scent in many homes. In a nutshell, SCENTIFY Eau de Fabric is not your average freshener!

Ready to bring this fantastic experience home? SCENTIFY by Enchanteur Eau de Fabric (370ml) is available at RM9.50 in West Malaysia and RM10.00 in East Malaysia. The SCENTIFY by Enchanteur Eau de Car range (14ml) is priced at RM9.90 in West Malaysia and RM10.40 in East Malaysia. Find them now at all major retailers, supermarkets, and hypermarkets nationwide. Upgrade your fabric freshener game with SCENTIFY!

SOURCE SCENTIFY by ENCHANTEUR