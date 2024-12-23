SCG Cell Therapy partners A*STAR to accelerate RNA-based therapeutic development in Singapore

SCG Cell Therapy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with A*STAR Bioprocessing Technology Institute (A*STAR BTI) and Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Initiative (NATi) to advance ribonucleic acid (RNA)-based therapeutic manufacturing process development and clinical translation.

The parties will work together to fast-track RNA based therapeutics commercialisation from concept to patient treatment.

Collaborative projects include RNA-based cell and gene therapy and mRNA vaccine manufacturing process development, analytics, automation, digitalisation, and a joint talent development programme in Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

The MoU enables the combination of A*STAR BTI and NATi's research and development (R&D) capabilities in bioprocessing technologies, biomarker discovery and target validation with SCG's local GMP manufacturing capability and global clinical development, to accelerate RNA-based cell and gene therapy and mRNA vaccine commercialisation from concept to patient-centric delivery.

In line with the MoU, the three parties will work together on collaborative projects related to RNA manufacturing process development, analytics, automation, and digitalisation. A joint laboratory will be established, including cGMP runs in SCG's pilot manufacturing facility in Singapore, as well as a joint talent development programme to train the next generation of scientists and engineers in Good Manufacturing Practices.

In April 2024, SCG and A*STAR announced the launch of joint laboratories for cellular immunotherapies with combined funding of close to S$30 million supported under Singapore's Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2025 Plan (RIE2025). The joint laboratories, established at SCG's GMP facility and A*STAR BTI's research facility, leverage SCG's and A*STAR's proprietary technologies to develop scalable GMP-grade induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) and therapeutic products. The collaboration also bridges the expertise between public sector R&D and industry, consolidating resources from SCG Cell Therapy and A*STAR to advance innovative R&D towards GMP manufacturing [1].

RNA-based therapeutics represent a promising class of treatments that use nucleic acids such as RNA to target and modify the genetic material within cells. This approach has the potential to treat a variety of diseases, including cancers and viral infections, by leveraging the body's own mechanisms to produce therapeutic proteins or modify gene expression. The rapidly evolving field of RNA therapeutics has gained significant attention for its ability to address conditions that were previously difficult to treat with conventional therapies.

"RNA-based therapies are an emerging class of therapies holding the promise of revolutionising the way we treat a wide range of diseases. It has the potential to treat conditions that historically do not respond to conventional treatments. As a key player in precision immunotherapy, SCG has developed in-house cGMP manufacturing capabilities to supply high-quality products to patients. Through this this joint collaboration with A*STAR, we bring together A*STAR's advanced RNA technology and bioprocessing capabilities with our expertise in GMP manufacturing and clinical development, furthering our mission to provide affordable treatment options to patients", said Christy Ma, Chief Strategy Officer of SCG Cell Therapy.

"A*STAR BTI and SCG Cell Therapy have a longstanding partnership that has driven significant advances in SCG's clinical pipeline through innovative technology development. We are excited to expand this collaboration to include NATi, working together to accelerate the clinical and commercial potential of nucleic acid therapeutics. Public-private partnerships like ours with SCG are essential to fostering innovation and growth in Singapore's biomedical sector. By leveraging A*STAR BTI's bioprocessing expertise, this collaboration aims to strengthen mRNA biomanufacturing capabilities and establish RNA as a key pillar of Singapore's pharmaceutical industry," said Dr Koh Boon Tong, Executive Director of A*STAR BTI and NATi.

About SCG Cell Therapy

SCG is a leading biotechnology company focusing on the development of novel immunotherapies in infections and its associated cancers. The company targets the most common cancer-causing infections: helicobacter pylori, human papillomavirus (HPV), hepatitis B (HBV) and Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), and develops a broad and unique pipeline of T cell therapies, antibodies, and therapeutic vaccines against infections and to prevent and cure its associated cancers. Established and headquartered in Singapore, SCG combines regional advantages in Singapore, China and Germany, covering the entire value chain from innovative drug research and discovery, manufacturing, clinical development and commercialization. For more information about SCG, please visit us at www.scgcell.com.

About A*STAR's Bioprocessing Technology Institute

Bioprocessing Technology Institute (BTI) is a research institute under A*STAR. Established in 1990, BTI is positioned as Singapore's pillar of research and development for the biomanufacturing sector. BTI's core capabilities span across the bioprocessing value chain, largely comprising Product Innovation, Cell Line Development, Media Development, Downstream Processing, Process Development and Scale-up, and Analytical Science & Technologies. Through strategic partnerships and application-driven research, BTI seeks to create value and impact in product markets including biologics, cell and gene therapy, exosomes, vaccines, engineered tissues, process analytical technologies and cell culture systems. For more information on BTI, visit www.a-star.edu.sg/bti.

About the Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Initiative (NATi)

The Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Initiative (NATi) is a national platform with the mission to build Singapore up as the regional hub and model of excellence for research and clinical translation, and commercialisation of nucleic acid therapeutics with built-in preparedness and resilience against future epidemics. Hosted by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), NATi works collaboratively with public sector and industry partners to accelerate the translation and commercialisation of RNA assets, while strengthening resilience. Learn more here: www.a-star.edu.sg/NATi

