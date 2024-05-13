SCG Cell Therapy Presented New Preclinical Data in an Oral Presentation at ASGCT 2024 Annual Meeting Highlighting Superior Tumor Inhibition of its Immunoswitch Armored HPV-TCR T Cell Therapy (SCG142) against a Broad Range of HPV-associated Cancers

SINGAPORE, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SCG Cell Therapy Pte Ltd (SCG), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies for infectious diseases and their associated cancers, announced first preclinical data of its novel human papillomavirus (HPV)-specific T cell receptor-engineered T (TCR T) cell therapy armored with an TGFβRII-41BB immunoswitch – SCG142 – in an oral presentation at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting in Baltimore, Maryland.

In preclinical studies, SCG142 demonstrated superior CD8+ and CD4+ TCR T cell proliferation and tumor inhibition both in-vitro and in-vivo compared to conventional TCR T without immunoswitch, including tumor rechallenge models. Importantly, SCG142 functionality is CD8 co-receptor independent, transferring desired effector functions also to CD4+ T cells and promoting longer persistence and improved proliferation of T cells. In addition, SCG142 exhibited high functional avidity and can recognize both genotypes HPV-16 and HPV-52, with a favorable safety profile with no alloreactivity or off-target toxicity in relevant toxicology models.

"SCG142 is a novel and differentiated HPV-specific TCR T cell therapy with preclinical efficacy in various tumor types with expression of HPV-16- and HPV-52 genotypes. We're excited to demonstrate that armoring the TCR-T cells with the chimeric switch receptor didn´t change the favorable safety profile but helped to overcome the immune inhibitory signal of TGF-β, which can be crucial for effective treatment of solid tumors", said Dr. Susanne Wilde, Head of Preclinical Research of SCG Cell Therapy. "These promising results underscore the potential of SCG142 to provide new solutions for patients in a variety of HPV-16- and HPV-52 expressing cancers. Based on these encouraging data, we are eagerly advancing SCG142 towards clinical trials", she added.

About SCG142

SCG142, an autologous HPV-specific TCR T cell therapy holding the promise as the best-in-class product. Utilizing SCG's proprietary GianTCRTM technology, high affinity and high avidity natural TCRs can be isolated to target against intracellular antigens presented through major histocompatibility complex (MHC) in solid tumors. Study results showed that SCG142, a fully natural HPV specific TCR armoured with chimeric switch receptor, has the potential to specially target HPV-16 and HPV-52-positive tumor cells in various HPV-related tumor types, generating CD8 co-receptor independent T cell functionality and sustained anti-tur activity.

About Human Papillomavirus and Cancers

Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection is the most common sexually transmitted infection. Nearly all sexually active people are infected with HPV and around half of these infections occur with a high-risk HPV type, which can lead to cancer development.1 As such, HPV infection accounts for more than 90% of anal and cervical cancers, about 70% of vaginal and vulvar cancers, and 60% of penile and oropharyngeal cancers, and it causes an estimated 630,000 cancers worldwide each year2x.

About SCG Cell Therapy

SCG is a leading biotechnology company focusing on the development of novel immunotherapies in infections and its associated cancers. The company targets the most common cancer-causing infections: helicobacter pylori, HPV, HBV and EBV, and develops a broad and unique pipeline of TCR-based cellular immunotherapy products against infection- associated cancers. With the proprietary GianTCRTM TCR screening platform, in house viral vector production and AutoCellTM, a fully closed and automatic cell therapy manufacturing system, the company covers the entire value chain from new target research and discovery, manufacturing, and clinical development. For more information about SCG, please visit us at www.scgcell.com.

[1] HPV and cancer. National Cancer Institute. (2023, October 18)

[2] Basic information about HPV and cancer. Centers for Disease Control and Prevent (2023, September 12)

SOURCE SCG Cell Therapy Pte Ltd