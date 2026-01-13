Schaeffler appoints Maximilian Fiedler as Regional Chief Executive Officer Asia/Pacific

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany and SINGAPORE, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schaeffler, the leading motion technology company, announced the appointment of Maximilian Fiedler (38) as Regional CEO, Asia/Pacific, effective 1 January 2026. In this role, he will also be part of the Executive Board of Schaeffler Group, representing the region.

Mr. Fiedler has been serving as the Chief Financial Officer, Region Asia/Pacific, since 2022. In June 2025, Maximilian Fiedler assumed the position as Regional CEO Asia/Pacific on a temporary basis in addition to his role as CFO Asia/Pacific.

Maximilian Fiedler will assume the role of Regional Chief Executive Officer Asia/Pacific effective 1 January 2026.

Mr. Fiedler has been with Schaeffler since 2012 and has held several senior leadership roles, including Head of External Reporting for Schaeffler Group and Chief Financial Officer for Schaeffler Mexico. Before joining Schaeffler, Mr. Fiedler was Treasury Manager for HeidelbergCement AG.

Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG, said: "We are delighted to appoint Maximilian to drive our business in the Asia Pacific region. Maximilian has continuously demonstrated exceptional commitment to Schaeffler. We are confident, he will continue to inspire and steer our company towards sustained success."

Maximilian Fiedler, Regional CEO Asia/Pacific, said: "I am honored to be entrusted with this position, and I look forward to working with our talented team to build on our achievements in the region, drive deeper engagement with our customers and deliver lasting value to all our stakeholders."

