Schaeffler joins industry consortium as a Tier 1 member with A*STAR's ARTC to accelerate translational research in advanced manufacturing

The partnership aims to accelerate translational research in areas including Additive Manufacturing Industrialization, Robotics, Autonomous Systems and Intelligent Product Verification

SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schaeffler, the motion technology company, today joined the Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre (ARTC), a research institute under the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), as a Tier 1 member of its industry consortium to accelerate translational research for advanced manufacturing.

From left to right: Andreas Schick, Chief Operating Officer, Schaeffler AG, and Dr David Low, Chief Executive Officer, ARTC, A*STAR signed the membership agreement which will see the Schaeffler joining as a Tier 1 member of ARTC’s industry consortium to accelerate translational research for advanced manufacturing.

The partnership between Schaeffler and A*STAR is expected to accelerate the deployment of advanced manufacturing technologies and new production concepts, in particular additive manufacturing industrialization and robotics at Schaeffler's production sites globally. The signing ceremony was held at the A*STAR ARTC in Singapore. The membership agreement was signed by Andreas Schick, Chief Operating Officer, Schaeffler AG, and Dr David Low, Chief Executive Officer, ARTC, A*STAR.

Andreas Schick: "We are excited to collaborate with A*STAR's ARTC to enhance our advanced manufacturing capabilities and processes. Schaeffler has a high level of competence in industrialization and decades of know-how in production technologies. The partnership provides a unique opportunity to accelerate innovations in our production processes and sites. This takes us a significant step forward in shaping next level operations."

Klaus Mueller, Chief Operating Officer Asia/Pacific, Schaeffler AG: "The Asia Pacific region, with its rich tapestry of perspectives, provides a unique platform for innovation. Singapore, globally acclaimed for its prowess in research and development, allows it to stand as a key hub for technological excellence. Our membership with A*STAR's ARTC reinforces our commitment to harnessing Singapore's R&D capabilities and technology excellence to drive positive change in advanced manufacturing. Together, we look forward to collectively shaping the future of advanced manufacturing."

A*STAR's ARTC is a contemporary platform built upon strong public-private partnerships to translate research into industry applications. It is led by A*STAR, in collaboration with the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore). With more than 90 industry members, ARTC brings together the industry, public sector, and academia to bridge technological gaps in adopting advanced manufacturing and remanufacturing processes.

"A*STAR's ARTC collaboration with Schaeffler will build capabilities in additive manufacturing, robotics and visual inspection, to enhance advanced production technologies currently used in Schaeffler's manufacturing sites. The addition of Schaeffler's expertise in high-precision engineering will strengthen our ARTC industry consortium, allowing ARTC and the ecosystem to co-innovate and tackle diverse problem statements in the manufacturing domain," said Dr David Low, CEO, ARTC, A*STAR.

Through the partnership, Schaeffler and ARTC will drive joint innovation projects in additive manufacturing and robotics and develop new production concepts and technologies.

This includes resolving the challenges within Additive Manufacturing Industrialization, Autonomous Systems and Robotics and Intelligent Product Verification.

Photo(s): Schaeffler

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion

The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for over 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO₂-efficient drives, chassis solutions, Industry 4.0, digitalization, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. The motion technology company manufactures high-precision components and systems for drive train and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of EUR 15.8 billion in 2022. With around 84,000 employees, the Schaeffler Group is one of the world's largest family-owned companies. With more than 1,250 patent applications in 2022, Schaeffler is Germany's fourth most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).

SOURCE Schaeffler (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.