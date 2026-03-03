Schwarzman Scholars Kicks Off Hong Kong and Macau Info Session Tour for Twelfth Cohort Admissions

HONG KONG, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To support exceptional young talents in Hong Kong and Macau, Schwarzman Scholars kicked off a series of campus and public information sessions commencing this week. These events aim to provide in-depth program insights and application guidance for prospective candidates of its 2027 cohort (the 12th cohort).

With the online application system for China officially open since January 1, 2026, the recruitment for the 2027 cohort is well underway. The admissions committee will rigorously select up to 200 outstanding scholars worldwide who demonstrate academic excellence, broad perspectives, and a strong sense of responsibility and mission. The submission deadline is set for 12:00 PM (Beijing Time) on May 20, 2026, with the selected scholars for the Class of 2027-2028 scheduled to enroll in late August 2027.

As the world's first scholarship program designed to navigate the geopolitical landscape of the 21st century, Schwarzman Scholars offers a fully English-taught master's degree in Global Leadership, anchored in three core pillars: Global Affairs, Leadership, and China. For young talents from Hong Kong and Macau with multicultural backgrounds, the program serves as a premier platform for deepening understanding of China's economic and social development. Through immersive practical learning and high-level global dialogues, scholars are empowered to build lifelong learning and global alumni networks, ultimately becoming future global leaders who truly understand both China and the world.

To provide prospective applicants with a comprehensive understanding of the program and its evaluation criteria, the Admissions Team will host a dedicated public information session in Hong Kong. Details are as follows:

Hong Kong Public Info Session

Time: March 7, 2026 (Saturday), 2:00 PM (Beijing Time)

March 7, 2026 (Saturday), 2:00 PM (Beijing Time) Location: To be notified via email upon successful registration

Prospective applicants from Hong Kong and Macau can access detailed application guidelines via the online application system. Future info sessions and events for other regions in China will be continuously updated on the College's official platforms.

